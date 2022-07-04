synopsis, cast and release date

dunes was without a doubt one of the great films of 2021. The readaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert by Denis Villeneuve (blade runner 2049) was acclaimed by critics, fans and even triumphed taking several Oscars. A success that would certainly want to continue and even more so when science fiction novels cover much more than the first film.

That is why it did not take long for a continuation to be announced, since not even dunes it ran to the end of Herbert’s first novel. In fact, the film ended with Paul Atreides as Timothée Chalamet joining the Fremen after meeting Chani (Zendaya), the girl of his visions. Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) closed the film after seeing how the Harkonnens began to invade Arrakis under the command of the fearsome Rabban (Dave Bautista) while the Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgaard) Prepare a real revolution.

The Harkonnens will be precisely the main protagonists with respect to the first installment, as Villeneuve himself has confirmed: “It’s like a game of chess. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part, and a decision I made very soon was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture. In the second part, there will be much more Harkonnen material”, commented the director of The arrival Y prisoners.

Knowing all this, everything points to Dunes: Part 2 will focus on Paul’s rise within the Fremen and his more than likely fight against the Harkonnen commandos who have invaded Arrakis, within what is expected to be the great revolution against the reign of the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV.

A stellar cast: Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux…

Precisely the Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV will be one of the great novelties in this sequel, since in the first he had been mentioned only verbally. the veteran actor Christopher Walken will give life to the supreme leader of the house Corrinobut he will not be the only one of his lineage to make an appearance.

Florence Pugh in ‘Little Women’, in which she already coincided with Timothée Chalamet cinemania

And it is that Florence Pugh is another of the great novelties for this sequel and who will give life to none other than the Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of the emperor and who in the novels is called to be the wife of Paul Atreides for political reasons. The British, whom we have been able to see recently in the series Hawk Eye getting his character back Yelena Belovawill match Chalamet again after little women.

To give greater prominence to the Harkonnens there will also be Austin Butler, the new protagonist of Elvis who will assume the role of Feyd-Rauthato which he already gave life Sting in the adaptation of David Lynch. Rautha is the Baron’s nephew and Rabban’s cousin, as well as the character who is called upon to confront Paul as it happens in the books.

To date, the latest addition announced has been that of another great international star, Lea Seydoux. The French actress will play Lady Margotanother Bene Gesserit like Lady Jessica that will be of vital importance to Paul on his way because of his influence over the Corrino house, to which he belongs by being married to the Earl Fenringone of the great nobles of the empire.

Its filming begins now, its release date is delayed

As stated by various media, the filming of Dunes: Part 2 is about to start very soon in budapest. In fact, some say that filming has already started in Italy for some specific scenes. For its part, the premiere of the film has just been delayed to November 17, 2023, a month after what was planned by Warner.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.