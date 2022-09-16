tailored suit and lace dress

British actress Emma Watson is not only talented and multifaceted, is an icon to follow; An activist as well as a director and model, the actress recently surprised by revealing that she is the new face of a new Prada perfume, an exciting collaboration that brings her closer to the world of haute couture.

It has always been distinguished by a formal and cosmopolitan fashion, cutting-edge and very sophisticated, so this collaboration sounded perfect. Now that the celebration New York Fashion Week, his presence could not be missed in an event organized by Prada.

For the occasion, the 32-year-old wore a very formal business suit regal trousers and jacket in black and with a simple cut. She accompanied taking advantage of the trend of adapting the masculine style to feminine fashion, for an eclectic and versatile touch, completing with white shirt and tie.

She wears the brand she promotes, since she was also the host of the event, and wears her hair loose with natural waves, as well as a flirty and jovial makeupvery fresh and without overloading, emphasizing her look with an avant-garde eyeliner.

The dinner served to launch precisely the fragrance of which it is the image, Prada Paradoxe. Likewise, she was accompanied during the evening by her friend Sophie Sumner, a model that many recognize for having been part of the program America’s Next Top Model, first in its UK version and then in the US version, in a special season where young people from both nations participated.

“We went to school together. I am very lucky to have someone who understands everything. He has given me some amazing advice since this all started,” Emma Watson told in 2012. British Voguein relation to this friendship.

On the other hand, the actress wore a splendid alexander mcqueen white dress at a charity dinner also in New York, in which funds were raised for some organizations that support women who are victims of domestic violence.

A dreamy, feminine, flirtatious, jovial and very beautiful outfit, with a bare back and lace and embroidery detailsIt is a beautiful delicate dress that she wears with great poise and a presence full of style and elegance.

Wear your hair up, for more formality and so that the piece is already the center of attention and shines; plus complete with a small tote bag in black, contrasting, just like her shoes do, simple open sandals.

With brilliant earrings and simple makeup, nude lips and light eyeshadow, the British woman knows that less and more and understands that beauty and elegance is also simplicityso there is nothing better to look spectacular than to take advantage of your own shine.