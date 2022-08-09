Taiwan | United States vs China: Will there be a Third World War? which has the largest army and how their arsenal compares | Nancy Pelosi | Xi Jinping | WORLD

The tensions between USA Y China climbed in recent days to a maximum point after the lightning visit of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosito the island of Taiwan as part of his diplomatic tour of Asia, an event that drew the ire of the Asian giant and raised fears of a possible military crisis between Washington and Beijing.

The trip marked the first visit in more than two decades by such a high-profile US official to Taiwan, a flashpoint in the historic geopolitical conflict between the two powers, and was seen as a provocation by China, which has promised “selective military actions” as a reply.

LOOK: Chinese vs. Taiwan: Is the world at the gates of a new war?

In response, China initiated largest military maneuvers in its history around the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the east coast of the island, which included “precision missile strikes” and exercises focused on “blockades, assault on maritime targets, attack on land targets and airspace control,” according to a report. statement from the Eastern Command of the People’s Liberation Army, the military arm of the ruling Communist Party.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (L) as she arrives at Songshan airport in Taipei on August 2, 2022. (EFE) .

These actions prompted Taipei to activate its defense systems and send fighter jets to the median line of the strait, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.

LOOK: United States aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan keeps watch near Taiwan in full tension with China

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, expressed in this regard that “the United States opposes any unilateral effort to change the status quo in Taiwan, especially through the use of force.”

This video grab from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on August 4, 2022 shows a missile fired during a Chinese military exercise near Taiwan. (AFP).

Facing

Speculation about a possible armed conflict in the Pacific immediately leads to the question of which of the two powers is the most prepared to fight. The truth is that, according to the classification of the Global FirePower (GFP) ranking, a site that offers an analytical visualization of military data from 142 countries, The United States tops the list, as it has the best combination of military power, finances and logistical capabilities in the overall count. China is in third place, behind Russia.

Nevertheless, Beijing outperforms Washington in several categories they do to their military potential. One is the active number of soldiers. China is the global power that retains the largest number of soldiers in “active duty status”, that is, ready to fight: two million. The United States is in third place, with 1,390,000 active soldiers, behind India (1,450,000). It also far outstrips the availability of US paramilitary equipment. Washington, for its part, has private contractors, such as the famous Blackwater group, which have gained prominence after controversy arose over their actions in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As for the military expenses of each country, the latest report from the International Institute for Peace Studies in Stockholm (Sipri), indicates that The United States and China together account for 52% of global defense spending. In 2021, the military spending of China increased for the twenty-seventh consecutive year and reached $293 billionwhile that of USA amounted to 801,000 million dollars.

Military power of China and the United States.

In July, the US Congress passed a bill that paves the way for the defense budget to top $800 billion next year, authorizing a $37 billion increase on top of the record $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden. The decision of the Senate remains to be defined.