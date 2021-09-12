TALISA RAVAGNANI / From ‘Amici’ to Selena Gomez, her career as an international star

Return guest ad Friends 20 Talisa Ravagnani, the dancer ‘star’ of the 2020 edition that after the talent continues to reap success after another. Already at the time of her participation in the program she was considered one of the most virtuous professionals of her generation, promising great things despite her young age, but now she is even more so: in fact, at only 20 years old, Talisa is already able to boast international experiences such as that of American Music Awards, who saw her perform in the corps de ballet of Selena Gomez. But if Talisa is so good, in part she owes it to her parents too, they have always encouraged her aptitude for dance, even allowing her to move to the United States on her own. Specifically, Talisa lived in Dubai until the age of 13, then moved on to Los Angeles and stay there for 4 years. If on the one hand she had to give up the warmth of the family and the affection of her father (to whom she is particularly attached), on the other hand, this experience has allowed her to make a name and a resume that is not indifferent for a dancer of less than twenty years. ‘years. Among other things, Talisa danced in the video clip of Look at Her Now, single from 2019 by pop star Selena Gomez.

Talisa Ravagnani and Giulia Pelagatti new showgirls of Striscia / Who are the ex of Amici

Who is Talisa Ravagnani, guest dancer ad Friends 20

Speaking of her relationship with her father, Talisa Ravagnani has posted on Instagram a photo that portrays her in the company of her ‘Ciccio’ (as she jokingly calls him) on the occasion of the father’s Day: “Greetings Ciccio! You are everything to me and you will be forever. You’re the person who makes me laugh the most, the person who always knows the right way to cheer me up. The person who taught me to never give up. I love you for my soul and I miss you so much. I love you forever and for always “. A little further below, the English translation: “My best friend. The dumb to my dumber. The man of my life. You deserve everything and so much more. Thank you for being the most incredible father a girl could dream of. To the light in my life wishes papi !! “. We don’t know if someone else – maybe a fiancé – compete with the affection of the father: at the moment, in fact, Talisa appears to be single.

