Tania Rincón confesses about a health issue that affected her

With a shocking message shared through their social networks, the dear host of the Hoy program shared what it was emergency surgery explaining the reasons for the intervention and anticipating that will no longer be able to have children.

Is about Tanya Rincon, who published a text on her official Instagram account in which she revealed that after a fibroid was detected and she sought the most viable alternative for her health, she had to undergo surgery to remove her matrix.

“I’m going to tell you that on Friday they operated on me, they did a hysterectomy (that is, they removed my matrix). It already came with themes and a fibroid so it was the best, “he began.

The presenter wanted, through her experience, to advise her followers that they should not trust in the presence of abundant bleeding and go to the specialist as soon as possible.

Tania Rincón was also honest about the impression caused by the decision to remove her womb and assimilate the idea of ​​not being able to have more children, despite the fact that it was a topic already discussed with her husband.

“Dani and I had already decided not to have any more children, but even so It was hard for me to make the decision to have surgery, I have a hard time stopping. But well, here I am taking things calmly and with great gratitude, “she confessed.

Finally, Amelia and Patricio’s mother thanked her husband, parents, family and friends for their support, making a special request to the public that has been following her for years, because, she said, she will need their understanding in case they see her. a bit slow these days as she is in full recovery.