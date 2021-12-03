Taskbar and Start: what’s new in the next Windows 11 update

The new Windows 11 taskbar is one of the iconic elements of the new operating system, but it’s also the one that needs more tweaking. The latest build 22509 of Windows 11 for Insiders allows for multiple customizations and displays the clock and date in the taskbar on secondary or multiple monitors.

Date on multiple monitors and start more flexible



The new features of build 22509 start from the Start which now allows you to choose whether to have more apps pinned at the top of the menu screen or more “Recommendations”, which in Italian are referred to as “Recommended Articles” and refer to recently opened files or apps.

Finally, if one or more secondary monitors are connected to the PC, the date and time are also shown on them. Lack that had forced some users to use third-party programs.

The build also brings changes in Settings that host advanced shares (such as network search, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) on ​​a new Settings app page under Advanced Network Settings.

Also, the pages of “Printers and Scanners” within “Bluetooth and Devices” in the Settings have been updated, which now show more information about printers and scanners directly in the main panel.

As for the taskbar, the annoying impossibility of calling up the hidden taskbar if you reach the lower right corner of the screen remains outstanding, the “cutting the bar” when it is set as hidden and you want to change the arrangement of the windows to screen, and drag & drop between open applications that cannot use the taskbar as a gateway.