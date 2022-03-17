Tata Martino presents list with some casualties due to injury

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.17.2022 10:08:22





Gerardo Martino will deliver the list of players for the closing of the tie against United States, Honduras and The Saviorbut this one will come with some modifications with respect to the last one he gave to face Jamaica in January and February, Costa Rica and Panama.

Among the novelties will be the absences of Rogelio Funes Mori, who is injured and in addition the coaching staff has seen a drop in his performance, they will also be absent Andrew Saved due to injury and Cata Dominguezwho also has some physical discomfort.

Who had been a doubt for the call is Diego Lainezplayer of Betis that he has lacked minutes with his team this season, but that in the end Martino He gave him a vote of confidence and will be with El Tri on this FIFA Date.

for the list of 28 players will be announced in the afternoon, no surprises are contemplated, so there will be no new callsthat is to say that the names of players who have not been tested in the Tata era since 2019 will not be.

items like Santiago Gimenez, Uriel Antuna, Carlos RodriguezErick Gutierrez, John Vasquezwho are going through a good moment, will also be considered for this elimination round, where El Tri will seek to seal the pass to the World Cup of Qatar 2022.