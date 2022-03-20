Taveras Guzmán on the law of domain extinction: “It is not possible for officials to rob the people and in the end keep the fortune”

The senator of the Santo Domingo province, Antonio Taveras Guzmán, affirmed that the domain extinction law is a figure that was established as a necessity in the Constitution approved in 2010 and has not yet been approved, but as this initiative enters his agenda legislation, is promoting it to help institutionalize the country.

He reported that he has a very capable team of young lawyers who have been working on the bill to adapt it to the conditions of the country taking into account the strengths and weaknesses that it has shown in other nations.

“It is a law that is going to allow us a quick process, with all the procedural guarantees, to judge the assets of a person. We are talking about the fact that with this law a civil trial is available, parallel to the criminal trial, where it is being required how the rights to a specific property were obtained,” said the senator from the province of Santo Domingo.

Interviewed by Pablo McKinney on the television program “McKinney”, by Color Vision, Taveras Guzmán He stated that the law will be focused on specific crimes, such as “trafficking in persons, organized crime, drug trafficking, administrative corruption, illicit enrichment.”among other fundamentals.

“We have put all the locks on this law so that no one intends to persecute anyone with this law due to political prejudice or economic competition. We have even put criminal sanctions on the public ministry in this bill of ours, when it exceeds its functions,” warned Taveras Guzmán.

He considered that the law is important because nor it is possible that officials rob the town and not go to jail and in the end they keep the fortune that were stolen and that is why he is consulting the people in his campaign to collect a million signatures in support of the domain forfeiture bill.

Faced with those who call him anti-political, Taveras Guzmán said that what happens is that politicians are so repudiated by the population that there are people who are ashamed to say that they are political.

He said that his job as a politician is to help build a decent country, where state money is not stolen and where people can eat without problems, health and education assured.

Constitutional reform

Senator Taveras favored a reform of the Constitution especially to modify the status of the public ministry with the intention that it be independent and not have to respond to the will of a ruler, ministers or businessmen with money.

He considered it important that the people be consulted to seek support for the constitutional reform because the people have an interest in participating to define their future and added that “without the participation of the people, the reforms do not take place.”

As for his province, Taveras Guzmán said that it has great potential, with nearly four million inhabitants, but it needs infrastructure so that the private sector can invest in development works.

There are projects in the pipeline, but it is a very poor province, very uneven, with inequality, “a lot of work has to be done in terms of health, human development. The UNDP places it in 27th place out of 31 provinces”.

He stated that he has four senatorial offices to develop social and community programs.