Taylor Swift called Zoë Kravitz ‘the catwoman of dreams’ after watching ‘The Batman’

Taylor Swift loves Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. the batman premiered on March 4 and stars Robert Pattinson, Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. On March 6, Swift posted on her Instagram story that seeing Kravitz was like seeing “the cat lady of dreams.”

Taylor Swift thinks Zoë Kravitz is a great Catwoman

since it was released Red (Taylor Version) As of November 2021, Swift hasn’t been posting much on social media. However, this didn’t stop Swift from jumping on Instagram to compliment Kravitz’s performance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

On March 6, Swift posted a photo of Kravtiz and Pattinson on the batman on her Instagram story. The photo appeared to have been taken during a small screening of the film.

Swift captioned the photo, “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CAT WOMAN OF DREAMS. Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

Fans love that Taylor Swift gives Zoë Kravitz a shout out

After Swift wrote about Kravitz on her Instagram Story, Swift’s fans took to social media to discuss the singer’s recent post.

Because Swift hasn’t been as active on social media in recent months, some fans of the singer-songwriter were surprised that Swift returned to Instagram just to talk about Kravitz and the batman.

“*Take a 2 month break *Come back to praise Zoe Kravitz Love to watch it,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote: “Who made Taylor break a 2+ month non-personal posting streak by posting about The Batman of all things?”

Swift is also known for hinting at upcoming releases on her social media. Because of this, some fans joked that Swift’s Instagram story about the batman it was actually a clue.

“So the first thing he posts after his hiatus is about The Batman, a SUPER HERO movie. Do you know who else is a DC superhero? That’s right, SUPERMAN. So Speak Now (TV) is next…” a fan joked on Reddit.

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are friends

While Swift and Kravitz aren’t often seen together, the two have been friends for quite some time. In 2020, nyt magazine editor Jake Silverstein revealed in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily that Swift helped Kravitz with a photo shoot in London.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kravitz took extra precautions for a photo shoot while in London. At the time, Swift was also in London.

Since the two were in the same pandemic bubble, Swift helped Kravitz with the photo shoot in London while a photographer gave Swift instructions via video call.

“Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she’s shooting a movie,” Silverstein told Women’s Wear Daily. “And Taylor Swift was in her capsule and willing to help.”

