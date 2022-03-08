Taylor Swift called Zoë Kravitz ‘the catwoman of dreams’ after watching ‘The Batman’

Taylor Swift loves Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. the batman premiered on March 4 and stars Robert Pattinson, Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. On March 6, Swift posted on her Instagram story that seeing Kravitz was like seeing “the cat lady of dreams.”

Taylor Swift thinks Zoë Kravitz is a great Catwoman

since it was released Red (Taylor Version) As of November 2021, Swift hasn’t been posting much on social media. However, this didn’t stop Swift from jumping on Instagram to compliment Kravitz’s performance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

