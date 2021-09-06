Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and many others have joined forces for Beyoncé’s birthday

Beyoncé has accomplished 40 years last September 4th and a lot of famous friends sent her their love for this special occasion!

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and many other celebs, as well as some fans, have recorded a video of wishes for a compilation edited by Harper’s Bazaar.

“The fact that you have traced the path that all female artists are walking now and you have done it with kindness and grace …. I say ‘I admire you’ but there is no word to describe all this“Tay Tay said.

Beyoncé – getty images

Ed Sheeran revealed his favorite Queen B song – “Smash Into You by I Am … Sasha Fierce“- and he even sang a little bit of it.

“We love you, I love you, the world loves you. We are nothing without you, so happy birthday beautiful creature “ is Billie Eilish’s message.

Also Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder they dedicated fantastic words to Beyoncé on her birthday. Crush play to see all the tributes:

ph: getty images