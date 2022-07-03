Taylor Swift engaged! The singer will say yes to Joe Alwyn

We’ve been waiting for this for so long… Taylor Swift will finally say yes to her lover! The singer, known for chaining boyfriends, would have finally found a steady relationship. We knew her on the arm of Jake Gyllenhaal, but also alongside Joe Jonas or Lucas Till. She also dated Taylor Lautner, Cory Monteith and John Mayer. Conor Kennedy and Harry Styles also had a chance to temporarily win over the blonde beauty. Let’s not forget Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, who add two celebrities to the artist’s list. The latest is Joe Alwyn, whom the interpreter of I Knew You Were Trouble has been dating since 2017. It is his longest relationship, but also the most secret. A sign ? The Sun seems to know a bit more.

The actor of Conversations with friends, Joe Alwyn, reportedly said he bought a ring for his beauty. Taylor Swift, 32, would only wear it in private. The couple have no plans to publicly announce their engagement at this time. However, they told their inner circle, that is, their families and friends. The lovebirds haven’t been seen on the red carpet often. A source close to the actor said: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very much in love. » This person continues: “In fact, they have been engaged for several months, but have only told their close inner circle. Basically, they only told their immediate family, as well as their very old trusted friends. Everyone is sworn to secrecy. »

Taylor Swift is engaged to Joe Alwyn: report https://t.co/gMWpdYI9pE pic.twitter.com/gN2P2CHSph —Page Six (@PageSix) June 30, 2022

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn value their privacy

The source continues: “They want to keep their love as far away from the cameras as possible. They keep it to themselves. And if they’re exchanging vows, there’s sure to be no Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! who would be present. It will be simple and elegant, like them. » No more photos that make us feel uncomfortable like a kiss on the beach or sharing moments of complicity on Instagram. The country star now uses her social networks to talk about her work, charities or her cats. However, for about 18 months, she’s been a little more open about the man in her life. For example, she confided that he had helped her write songs. According to a source, Joe Alwyn was very supportive of Taylor Swift following the announcement of her mother’s cancer. The actor would have met the family of the singer, and vice versa. In any case, it seems that this relationship is made to last ! Congratulations to the lovers!