Taylor Swift Promotes Best Friend Selena Gomez: ‘Friends Forever’

Best bosses! Selena Gomez expands her Rare Beauty empire — and BFFs Taylor Swift hype every step of the way!

Gomez, 29, took to social media on Thursday, June 23, to promote upcoming products for her makeup line. The TikTok video features the Only murders in the building The star applies foundation while 32-year-old Swift’s song “The Man” plays in the background.

“It gives CEO it gives splendor it gives friends forever,” the “All Too Well” singer quickly commented below Gomez’s clip, showing her support for her longtime pal.

The two, who have been friends for over a decade, have expressed their deep connection over the years. In 2019, The the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed exactly how she and Swift launched their friendship so many years ago – by dating pseudo and Joe Jonasrespectively.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers. It was hysterical,” Gomez, who was in a relationship with Nick, 29, in 2008, while Swift dated Joe, 32, said during an interview with KIIS FM UK. “It was amazing, because it was the girl with the big curly hair, with all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely promising and we just clicked. It’s the best thing we got out of those relationships.

The “Exile” crooner dated the DNCE artist for three months in the summer of 2008. In the fall of that year, the two called it quits after Swift claimed Joe had broken up with her during a call 25 second phone call. The songwriter then wrote the scathing anthem “Forever and Always” for his album Fearless, about him, which Swift confirmed during an interview on Ellen’s show in November 2009.

“There is a song [on my album] it’s about “that guy,” the Pennsylvania native told DeGeneres, 64, referring to the “Burnin Up” singer. “This guy is no longer in my life, unfortunately. It’s ouch. I had a last minute recording session. My label let me record this song just before the album was finished. It’s called “Forever and Forever”.

Swift added: “It’s okay because one day I’ll find someone who’s really the right fit for me. I’m cool. When I find this person, he will be wonderful. And when I find that person, I won’t even remember the boy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.

Swift and Joe have since reconciled their feud. The ‘Cake in the Ocean’ singer is married Sophie Turner in May 2019. The duo, who share daughter Willa, 23 months, are expecting their second child. Swift, meanwhile, is dating the actor Joe Alwyn since September 2016.

Gomez, for her part, dated Nick in 2008 after splitting from his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The “Wolves” singer briefly split from Nick in 2009 before calling it quits for good the following year. Gomez has since dated justin bieber and The weekend. Nick, for his part, married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. The duo share daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January.

In December 2020, Swift gushed about the strong friendship she’s built with Gomez over the years while chatting with Zane Lowe for “Apple Music Beats 1,” adding how much she admires the spring breakers actress.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve seen so many things happen in her life and I’ve had a front row seat to so many things, and I’m so proud of her,” the songwriter explained. “She’s such a revelation because now she’s doing her best stuff. I have never been so proud. The things she overcame, the situations she overcame.

