Taylor Swift wanted a role in ‘Twilight’ – but the director turned her down

Taylor Swift dominated mainstream pop culture in the late 2000s and was even a fan of another phenomenon at the time.

Yes, T-Swift was a hardcore Twi-hard like the rest of teenage America who was obsessed with “Twilight” movies.

‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director Chris Weitz even revealed how the 32-year-old singer wanted to make an appearance in the 2009 sequel.

However, he shot her down because her star power was just too much.

Telling on “The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe” podcast, the filmmaker explained how some celebrities wanted to appear in the film because they were such big fans of vampire romance movies.

“Craziest of all was hearing that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time,” the ‘About a Boy’ director said.

“[Our agent said] ‘Taylor would love to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard. She would be somebody in the cafeteria or restaurant or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie,” he recalled being told.

But Weitz was worried that the “Shake It Off” crooner’s fame would be too distracting in the film.

“The hardest thing for me was being like, the moment Taylor Swift comes on the screen, for about five minutes, nobody will be able to process anything,” he noted.

It seems Taylor Swift is a Twi-hard when it comes to the “Twilight” movie series, which stars Kristen Stewart. Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment, LLC

“I also kicked myself for that, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift,'” he said of the ‘Bad Blood’ singer. “We could have been friends.

“She must have said, ‘Who is this fool?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking it’s for the best of the movie,” the “American Pie” producer added.

Separately, Swift has dipped her toes into the acting world in recent years, taking roles in film projects such as “Valentine’s Day,” “The Lorax,” and the much-maligned “Cats,” as well as the TV sitcom “New Girl”. ”

His next role will be in the David O. Russell ensemble’s upcoming feature “Amsterdam”.

The “Reputation” singer will next be seen in the David O. Russell comedy “Amsterdam.” Getty Images

The period comedy follows three pals – played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington – as they try to solve a mystery in the 1930s.

The star-studded cast also includes Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña and Rami Malek.

The film was recently moved from its original November 4 release date to its new October 7 premiere.