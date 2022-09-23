Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Cat Meredith Steals the Show in ‘Vigilante S***’

Taylor Swift’s cat stole the show during the singer’s latest unveiling of a new track on her upcoming album, Midnights.

The beloved pet, named Meredith, accompanied the singer for her latest TikTok series, titled “Midnights Mayhem With Me.”

Sitting next to a cage of gold lottery balls containing balls labeled 1 through 13 – representing each track from her upcoming album – Swift pulled a ball for track 8.

The ‘All Too Well’ hitmaker has revealed the track’s name to be ‘Vigilante S***’ in what is his first-ever song title with a swear word.

And while fans are stunned by the new video and what appears to be a bolder direction for Swift, it was her cat Meredith’s perfectly timed meow in the video that thrilled viewers.

“Is Meredith someone you collaborate with at midnight?” She has a beautiful voice,” one comment read.

While another added: “Someone is giving this cute little furball a tempting snack and an Oscar for her performance. »

Another enthusiastic comment reads: “MEREDITH CONTENT MEREDITH CONTENT”.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Taylor Swift’s fan account Taylor Nation tweeted, “Meredith is our favorite co-host. »

According to a Swift fan site, Meredith’s full title is Meredith Gray, named after the character Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo) from the singer’s favorite show, Grey’s Anatomy.

Swift had the adorable Scottish Fold cat in 2011.

In a previous video on TikTok, Swift revealed the title of one of the tracks as “Mastermind.” The song will be the 13th track on the album, and fans will know it is the singer’s favorite number.

In an Instagram post shared on August 29, Swift revealed that Midnights will have 13 tracks in total, with six songs on side A and seven on side B.

She said of the release: “It’s a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. »

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation with…Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, a photo from her latest TikTok and chat. Her cat stole the show during the singer’s latest unveiling of a new track.
Getty Images

“The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go looking – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet. ”

Swift will collaborate with producer Jack Antonoff on the album. He previously worked with the singer on her albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore and Still.

Midnights’ The first single has yet to be confirmed by Swift, but it will no doubt be revealed ahead of the album’s October 21 release.

