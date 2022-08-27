Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ Video Was Inspired by Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ride’

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” was a huge hit. Lana Del Rey’s music video for “Ride” inspired Swift’s video. Afterwards, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” director discussed Swift’s acting.

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ride’ was directed by someone who loved Americana as much as Del Rey herself

Anthony Mandler is a music video director. He directed music videos for hits such as Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and Nicki Minaj’s “Starships.” In 2012, he directed the music video for “Ride” by Del Rey. During a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Del Rey explained the origin of the video.

“After years of staying true to my own artistic visions, I met Anthony Mandler, who shared my love for all things dark and beautiful and understood my passion and reverie for the country that was America,” she said. “He helped me bring the visions of my imagination to life and tell my different life stories through film. »

A director named some of the videos that inspired Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

During a 2012 interview with MTV News, Mandler discussed directing Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” video. He said he drew inspiration from his previous videos, including “Ride,” “When You Were Young” by The Killers, and “Madness” by Muse. Notably, “Ride” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” open and end with dramatic monologues.

Mandler praised Swift’s acting in “I Knew You Were Trouble.” “She really got into this character, she became this girl,” Mandler said. “She was able to embrace this journey and let Taylor Swift go for a few days and be someone else. She was 100% into it.

Mandler explained how the “I Knew You Were Trouble” monologues came together. “At the end of the shoot, we sat in the car and kind of riffed lines back and forth,” he recalls. “I wanted to do it right after filming was done so she was in that headspace, and let her speak freely, and then I staged it later and cut it together. And I was amazed at how much she understood this character.

How Lana Del Rey’s “Ride” and Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” performed on the US pop charts

“Ride” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Its parent EP, Heaven, has become much more popular. It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 55 weeks.

“I Knew You Were Trouble” became a huge hit. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for 36 weeks. Swift included it on the album Red. The album reached #1 for seven of its 185 weeks on the Billboard 200.

“Ride” wasn’t a chart juggernaut — but its video influenced the video for “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

