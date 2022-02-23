Tebas confesses in which team he wants to see Haaland the season

Javier Tebas spoke again this Tuesday in an interview for the ‘ABC’ newspaper. The president of LaLiga got ‘wet’ about the possible signing of Erling Haland by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are two of the top contenders to win the Norwegian. In line with this, he made it clear that hopes to see Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu next seasonbut who prefers to see the Viking in the Blaugrana stadium.

“I hope that we are lucky enough for Real Madrid to complete the operation. Mbappé will contribute a lot to Madrid… and to LaLiga. I prefer Haaland at Barça and Mbappé at Madrid“, he clarified, comparing that rivalry with the one that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had in their day. “I want us to return to that luck that we had that two great players were in the two best teams in the world, with Messi and Ronaldo”, he indicated .

However, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will be able to face a signing like Haaland’s. Tebas spoke of the Madrid/Barça comparison in terms of market options and took the opportunity to give a ‘stick’ to the former CEO of the Barcelona team, Ferran Reverter. “Reverter hijacked the philosophy of Barcelona. He was a man in close contact with Florentino. You see Barça that they can hardly even sign and that it will cost them a lot to get into the Champions League, and you see that their eternal rival is going to bring Mbappé, but they are not going to spend the 200 for him, and they still sign Haaland, ” highlighted.

Continuing his review of the accounts of the Catalan team, the president of LaLiga defended the management of the Joan Laporta/Mateu Alemany tandem in the Ferran Torres operation. “Barça has had to save a wage bill of 140 million players in this market. It is true that he has spent 55, but, when you calculate the 55, you don’t pay it all at once in January, you are going to pay it over five or six years and now he has paid ten. He has complied with the rules,” he justified.

Tebas spoke a few days ago about Haaland

It should be remembered that a few days ago Thebes already spoke about the possible signing of Haaland by Barcelona and told what the Barça team must do to be able to undertake the incorporation of the one from Leeds. “Today, with the situation as it is, he cannot have Haaland. If they had entered into the agreement with CVC, if some players left… they could allow something like this to be done. They still have months to work on it”, he said. It will be necessary to see if the club manages to be in a position to sign the Nordic.