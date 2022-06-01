Telecine brings together footage with Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Mark Wahlberg and more June birthday stars in a special cinelist

June is the month for stars like Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Angelina Jolie, Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt. And, at Telecine, the celebrations range from specials in the programming to a cinelist full of hits, created by the brand’s cinema specialist team of cinephiles and available within the Globoplay platform.

The month starts with a party for screen veteran Morgan Freeman. Today, the 1st, the artist turns 85, 56 of which are dedicated to art, and fans can marathon classics from his career whenever and wherever they want, directly on Telecine content, on Globoplay. Among the highlights of the selection, Trique de Mestre; the crime thriller Checkmate; the comedy The Return of the Almighty, in which Morgan plays God; and Deep Impact and Invasion of the Secret Service, films that feature the birthday boy as president of the United States.

On June 4th, it’s Angelina Jolie’s turn to blow out the candles and be present on the cinelist in eclectic films. In the double dose Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider – the Origin of Life, the muse is the famous heroine of games. In the animation Kung Fu Panda 3, Angelina once again lends her voice to Master Tigress and, in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, she springs into action as a professional assassin, alongside her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The features Alexander and Alice and Peter: Where Dreams are Born are also part of the special list of birthdays in June with the actress in the cast.

Owner of the 5th, Mark Wahlberg rocks in all genres. Whether action, science fiction, comedy or drama, the artist collects varied roles, such as Micky Ward in The Winner, in which he received a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor category. Mark can be seen in different versions on Telecine’s cinelist, with the productions Shooter, Deep Horizon: Gulf Disaster, Transformers: The Last Knight, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Father in Double Dose, Father in Double Dose 2, Line of Action, Four Brothers and A Master’s Exit.

The month is also for Liam Neeson, who hits 70 years old on June 7th. At Telecine Premium, congratulations to the actor from 2:40 pm, with De Volta à Itália, O Passageiro, Sem Escalas, Missão Resgate and Na Mira do Perigo in sequence. The productions are still featured on the online platform for the public to check out at any time.

Another who has plenty of reasons to celebrate his new age is Chris Pratt, who celebrated his 21st birthday. In June, the month in which the star celebrates his 43rd birthday, Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters, the third film in the saga with Chris as the researcher. Owen Grady, also featured in Jurassic World: The Dinosaur World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. For dinosaur lovers, in addition to the five films from the Jurassic universe being available in Telecine content, within Globoplay, Telecine Premium has prepared a warm-up for the launch: on the 2nd, at 1:30 pm, there is a special with the complete franchise.

The cinelist also counts on the illustrious performance of Meryl Streep, who turns 73 on the 22nd, but always deserves congratulations, right? Versatile, award-winning, queen on and off the stage, the artist is Donna in the musical Mamma Mia! and plays Kat Graham, a newspaper owner, in the feature The Post – the Secret War. In the documentary That Changes Everything, Meryl and more women use their voices to talk about inequality in Hollywood, present at different times.

In the list of films with the Anniversaries of the Month, Telecine also honors Johnny Depp (9/6), Natalie Portman (9/6), Chris Evans (1/63), Daniel Brühl (16/6) and Nicole Kidman (20 /6).