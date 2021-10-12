“Temporary” inflation and Bitcoin targeting $ 80,000 in today’s issues

Click on “FOLLOW” at the top to be notified whenever I post a new article.

On Wall Street it says:



“Go for Value and Business” Too many investors focus on forecasts and trends. However, you earn more by looking for value. In financial markets, the only way to make a deal is to buy what most investors are selling. ”

Sir John Templeton

In the last session on Wall Street, the SP 500 fell -0.69%.

At the time of writing this analysis US futures are negative:

-0.82%, for the Dow Jones -0.75% and for the S&P 500 -0.79% approximately.

Why did the market close negative in the last session on Wall Street?

US stock indices posted losses of less than one percentage point on Monday. What were the reasons for yesterday’s bad day? 1. The reason for the decline is to be found in concerns of rising inflationary pressures that rise after aluminum prices have risen to a record high of the last 13 years and gasoline and gas prices have reached record highs in the last 7 years. years. 2. The investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 was added yesterday to complicate and cloud the horizon, cutting its forecasts on US GDP for 2021 and 2022. 3. The prospects for an increase in rates interest have increased pessimism on equities. Dec T-note futures plummeted to lows we haven’t seen in nearly 2 years. There was no bond trading yesterday as the Fed was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Comments released Sunday by San Francisco Fed Chairman Daly were read positively for the stock market when he said the US labor market will see “ups and downs” as the pandemic persists, but “it is premature to judge the recovery in danger”.

Goldman Sachs cut its 2021 US GDP forecast to 5.6% from a previous estimate of 5.7%, and cut its 2022 US GDP forecast to 4.0% from 4.4%.

Very positive news. The 7-day average of new Covid infections in the United States dropped to 93,814 on Sunday, the lowest in the past 60 days.

Let’s see together now, what some representative stocks did yesterday for the entire market.

Comcast closed down more than -4%, its worst stock after investment bank Raymond James downgraded the stock to market performance from outperform.

Southwest Airlines closed down more than -4%. The news that investors did not like was given by the company itself, which canceled 28% of its flights to the United States on Sunday, motivating problems with bad weather and air traffic control.

The banking sector fell flat yesterday. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley (NYSE :), and Visa all closed down more than -2%. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo (NYSE 🙂 finished down more than -1%.

I still report that it is now worth $ 57.213, I obviously trade this asset often, my last entry was on 09/30 at $ 43.427, right now my performance is around + 32% and I hold my long position.

Bitcoin’s high was hit with a high of $ 65,000. Just before the summer, Bitcoin experienced a more than 50% pullback and the bull run seemed over. Interest in Bitcoin is now returning to an all-time high, with the cryptocurrency just $ 10,000 off the highs. Why are Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies doing so well? Most of the arguments in favor of Bitcoin are still the same, but now more opportunities for use and institutional money are added. For these reasons, I see the cryptocurrency markets trying to rise again, with Bitcoin potentially reaching $ 80,000 in the near future. I understand that some may not be ready for digital currency yet. Can Bitcoin Reach All-Time Highs? Bitcoin isn’t perfect and it’s not for everyone. The more than 50% drop from this year’s highs is perhaps too much for some investors to bear. But those who have been in digital currencies for a while know its volatility and accept it. Bitcoin was very close to crashing in July. The weakness stemmed from environmental concerns surrounding the power used by Bitcoin mining. Additionally, China has banned mining and Bitcoin transactions. Despite these downsides, Bitcoin managed to hold the $ 30,000 level and rebound from there. Technically, the 200-day moving average was broken during the sell-off and the last line of defense from a technical standpoint was that 30,000 level. If I draw a simple Fibonacci retracement from COVID lows to all-time highs, I get the 61.8% retracement at under $ 30,000. There the futures contract bottomed out and the market has broken through all moving averages since then. Now, projecting my strategy on possible goals, I see the achievable $ 80,000.

On the other hand, what helped the market in the last session?

Freeport McMoRan closed up more than + 3%. I have been waiting for this for a while and now that the price of the has jumped by more than + 2% and has reached the maximum of the last month we are starting to see the results.

The price of WTI crude oil has risen to a record high of 7 years, this has pushed the entire sector of energy stocks. Haliburton and Schlumberger closed up more than + 2%, and Hess, Baker Hughes, and Occidental Petroleum closed up nearly + 1%.

“Temporary” Inflation and Bitcoin Pointing to $ 80,000 Today’s Issues …

My opinion and my point on the market today.

The market was a little nervous at the start of this eventful week, which includes the release of two major inflation indicators and the start of the new reporting season.

All in all the session was not too bad, but things got worse starting from the American afternoon.

I recall that the major indices have returned from a positive weekly performance which saw the Dow and the S&P rise by 1.2% and 0.8% respectively while the NASDAQ was up by just 13 points. The next report that investors focus on will be Wednesday’s CPI, followed by Thursday’s PPI.

Of course, inflation is one of the big concerns in the market right now.

Maintaining price stability is the foundation of the Fed’s mandate.

The latest reports have been very high, but August has left some hope given the improvement presented compared to the July figure.

What do economists expect on inflation now?

Economists, on the expected figure that measures the main inflation, would like it not to exceed the CPI of August by 0.3%.

And core inflation (excluding volatile price categories like energy and food) is expected to show the same 0.3% rise month over month.

All of us investors are now focused on this number.

This will tell us whether the Federal Reserve and its belief that inflation is “transient” can be trusted.

In this climate Wednesday begins the first day of the earnings season (unofficially, of course).

We will receive reports from major banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, with many more awaited in the next two days.

In fact, more than 40% of the S&P financial sector will have submitted their reports by the end of the week.

I conclude with my usual reflection question to my readers:

Do you have a clear idea of ​​how to move in the stock market now?

Which sectors will you favor in your purchases?

Now my position on the indexes is the following:

Nasdaq 100 Short from last night,

Flat,

Flat.

and Short from today.

I would like to read your views under my analysis.

