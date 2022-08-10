Ten Hag raises his voice for Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United Mercato: Entangled in a new soap opera with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United made things clear on Monday

Man United Mercato: Ten Hag talks about Cristiano Ronaldo

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still uncertain and the five-time Golden Ball is still absent from training. The Portuguese striker will not take part in the tour of red devils in Thailand which reinforces the idea of ​​a departure. The leaders of Man United continue to be intractable in this case by retorting that the player is under contract and that CR7 is not for sale. At present, only Chelsea have shown any concrete interest in the Portugal international.

His new trainer Erik Ten Hag spoke this week on this file which agitates world football. The Dutch manager said: Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he is in our plans, he is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that’s all. How to make Cristiano happy? I don’t know, I can’t wait to work with him. The Manchester United coach closes the door to a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend could therefore honor his last year of contract with the Red Devils.

Man United want to continue their transfer window

Mancunian leaders want to continue to strengthen themselves to offer the best workforce to Erik Ten Hag. The objective of the Red Devils is to be ready from the start of the championship to avoid losing precious points.

Along with the file Cristiano Ronaldo, the Mancunians are negotiating for Frenkie de Jong. Erik Ten Hag said: DeJong? I’m not talking about players who are not under contract at Man United. I can’t tell you anything about it.”. The situation annoys the Dutch coach who wants the transfer to be completed quickly. According to the English press, this week will be decisive at Manchester United for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Frankie de Jong