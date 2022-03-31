Tencent is made with a participation of Novarama, creators of Invizimals

It is not the first time that the focus has been directed towards the enormous amount of talent that it treasures Spain in video games. Activision acquired Digital Legends property a few months ago, a Barcelona studio that is involved in the creation of a new Call of Duty mobile game.

In the same city is Novarama, a developer with extensive experience since its creation in 2003. Now, as announced, it will receive a significant economic boost thanks to the purchase of shares by Tencent. The Chinese multinational sets its sights on the project that the team is up to.

It is, nothing more and nothing less, a Cross-platform MMO that has not been announced yet. The game will have that contribution from Tencent and the CEO of Novarama, Daniel Sánchez-Crespo, has celebrated it:

“Sir Isaac Newton said: To see further you must stand on the shoulders of giants. Partnering with Tencent, the world’s leading publisher of online games, opens up a vast world of possibilities for us. Today is a great day not only for us, but also to the Spanish development community as a whole. Thanks to everyone involved in this journey. I can’t wait to share what we’re working on.”

A long history

Almost 20 years of work in creating video games has been carried out by the Barcelona studio. She has not only been engaged in development, but she has also acted as an editor of her own works. The truth is He is linked by a close bond with Sonyas Novarama was an exclusive team for more than a decade.

It especially shaped the Invizimals franchise, which was released on PSP, PS Vita and PS3, pioneering the use of Augmented Reality. His most recent game was Killsquad, an ARPG released in 2019. A few weeks ago, Tencent also made an investment in Tequila Works, authors of RiME.