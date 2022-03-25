Tension between Tom Cruise and Paramount for the premiere of Mission: Impossible 7

Due to the pandemic and the rise of streaming, a recurring strategy has been to give certain films a theatrical window of a month and a half (two months, even) before sending it to a digital platform. For example, batman —the tape that currently dominates the billboard— will arrive on HBO Max on April 19. That is, exactly 45 days after its world premiere in theaters. However, contrary to the plans of Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise does not want the same for Mission Impossible 7.

Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporterthe seventh installment of the saga Mission Impossible is being a source of dispute between its star, Tom Cruise, and distributor Paramount. On the one hand, the company wants to give it a 45-day run in theaters before adding it to the Paramount Plus catalog. But Cruise is in favor of leaving it on the billboard for three months before thinking about the streaming.

In early 2021, then-President of Paramount Pictures, Jim Gianopulos, notified the celebrated actor and producer of his distribution plans. In response, he had to face Cruise’s disgruntled and enraged onslaught. According to THR, Gianopulos felt empowered to shorten the exhibition window to 45 days. However, the star turned to his lawyers, because according to his contract, Mission Impossible 7 should be handled in the same way as the previous film in the saga, Repercussion (2018). This one had three months of exclusivity in theaters.

«For Cruise, 45 days is like a simultaneous premiere [en cines y en streaming]»a Paramount source commented. Therefore, Gianopulos tried to present him with the current panorama of the industry and convince him —with figures and statistics— that a month and a half is enough to reach the highest amount of box office income. However, Cruise maintained his position of giving him a long stay on the big screen.

For the actor it is very clear. Setting a specific release date on Paramount Plus would discourage people from going to the theater and encourage them to wait for the digital release instead. Gianopulos — who left Paramount’s leadership in September 2021 — was unable to dissuade him. But he did agree with Cruise not to discuss the distribution issue again until the film was finished.

Curiously, the interpreter of Ethan Hunt would currently be extending the post-production of Mission Impossible 7 as a negotiating tactic. And he even persuaded the new president of the company, Brian Robbins, to give him more money to finish this seventh installment and continue with the production of the eighth. In February 2022, Variety reported that the sequel to Repercussion reached a colossal budget of $290 million dollars (via). This makes it the most expensive film in the franchise.

Currently, the theatrical release of Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled for July 14, 2023. Christopher McQuarrie directs again, and the cast is complemented by Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell, among others.