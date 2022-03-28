Terni, use fake super green pass to enter the gym: complaint

Use of a forged document. This is the crime for which a young Terni man was denounced in a state of freedom by the Carabinieri of Collescipoli following a check in a gym in the city. A question of green pass.

False super green pass

The Arma checked the young man in the facility and found him without a green pass, which is necessary for entry into the facility. He told the military that he had evaded the verification by showing a photo of a fake super green pass: he had purchased it on a digital platform and his personal details were reported there. Then he added that he had deleted it from his cell phone in sight of the military. “Starting from the beginning of the year, therefore from January 1, 2022, up to the present day, the carabinieri of the Terni company command committed – the report of the Arma – only in the control service regarding the possession of the ‘green pass’ there were about 400. The military carried out about 200 services in the municipal area of ​​Terni and in the areas of San Gemini and in the municipalities of Valnerina, both at night and during the day. The results achieved, which continue to be substantially unambiguous and in the direction of strict compliance with the national provisions regarding possession of the green certification, can be summarized as follows: a total of 2420 people were checked, of which only 12 (including today’s under investigation) found to be in breach of urgent legislation; On the other hand, 1,468 public places were subjected to checks in total, of which 6 were found to be non-compliant and sanctioned ”.