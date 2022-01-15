Tesla introduces payments in Dogecoin on the online store

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has begun accepting and pricing merchandise on its online store in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What happened

Items listed in the ‘lifestyle’ section of his store, such as the Giga Texas belt buckle, the Cyberquad for kids and the Cyberwhistle, show the price in DOGE.

The belt buckle is shown at a price of 835 DOGE, the Cyberquad at 12.020 DOGE and the Cyberwhistle at 300 DOGE. At the time of publication, DOGE was up 5.9% to $ 0.18.

In the late evening of Thursday the co-creator of Dogecoin Billy Markus he underlined Tesla’s move through a tweet.

Because it is important

By clicking on the payment and filling in a form, a QR code is displayed that allows you to make payments in DOGE on the website.

The user is given 30 minutes to complete the payment before the DOGE amount expires; a countdown is displayed on the payment page.

Lately the rumors about the adoption of payments in DOGE had caused a rise in the price of the cryptocurrency meme.

Elon MuskTesla’s CEO said earlier last month that the company “will make merchandising with Doge affordable and we’ll see how it goes.”

Notably, at the time of publication, the vehicles continued to be priced in dollars along with other items on the Tesla website.