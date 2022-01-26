Tessa Thompson would like more queer characters

Tessa Thompson is once again the spokesperson for an important message for the LGBTQIA community: in Marvel movies there is a need for more representation.

by Giulia Greco

24/01/2022 19:27 | updated 24/01/2022 19:31

Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his debut in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, Tessa Thompson never backed down when it came to discussing the character’s sexuality.

Ruler of New Asgard, ally and great friend of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie is the first openly queer character in the saga of films and TV series inspired by Marvel Comics. It is clear, therefore, that Thompson carries a considerable burden on his shoulders, that of representing part of the LGBTQ + community, of which she herself is a part, on the big screen in a fifteen-year-long franchise.

In 2018, interviewed by The Independent, the American actress discussed the matter, recalling a deleted scene in the final cut of Thor: Ragnarok in which a woman left Valkyrie’s bedroom after spending the night together. The sequence explicitly referred to Valkyrie’s bisexuality. Thompson admitted that “the scene wasn’t deleted because it was a problem for Marvel or Disney, it just didn’t make sense to put it in that context.”

Recently, interviewed by The Wrap, the actress returned to the subject, stating that she has wanting Valkyrie’s sexuality to be spelled out more directly in Thor: Love and Thunder.

When we talk about representation for the LGBTQIA community, there is no doubt that there is still a lot of work to be done. But if we look at the canon of comics, there are so many queer characters! Taika and I would have liked to investigate the matter further. It’s tough, but there’s little we can do about it. In Marvel movies in general, unfortunately, not a lot of space is devoted to love. I hope it will be a little different in the new Thor, which is thrilling, as is being able to play a character who, historically, doesn’t look like me at all.

Tessa Thompson is not wrong when she says that the romantic subplots in Marvel movies have never played a central role in the story, although they are fundamental to the development of some characters and the choices they have made (the relationship between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter is a striking example). However, the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the franchise could turn the tide and the scientist’s past relationship with the god of thunder, an integral part of the first Thor movie, could prove crucial in the unfolding of events.

To find out what will happen to Thor, Jane and Valkyrie, however, we would have to wait July 2022month of release of the film in Italian cinemas and beyond.