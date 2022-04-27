Test the overalls with the style of Jennifer Lopez to be fashionable this spring!

Overalls are the big fashion trend for this spring. Find out how to wear it like Jennifer Lopez!

Overalls are one of the must-haves for this spring season! And this is understandable since it continues the momentum of comfort we enjoyed during the winter. But it is also a guarantee of style for fashionistas.

You thought that the latter was only intended for your casual outings? Jennifer Lopez just proved us wrong! Find out how to wear this 2022 fashion trend piece in the best possible way!

Fashion trend 2022: Overalls are back in force!

This year, the 2022 fashion trend is retro. If this piece is not really vintage, it must be said that it has been with us for a long time. It is also considered as an essential piece in the dressing room of the woman. But you still have to know how to wear it correctly! Fashionistas will advise you to choose it according to certain parameters.

In terms of cut, everything will depend on your morphology. This 2022 fashion trend piece is one of the easiest to choose. And this is understandable since it closely resembles the pants. The models are sometimes wide, sometimes tight according to your desires. The big brands are scrambling to offer you the best models! You will therefore be spoiled for choice to find the one that suits you best.

As for the color, this 2022 fashion trend model can come in all colors. The more sober can turn to black, gray or even blue. On the other hand, those who appreciate the original style can turn to more flashy shades. Red, yellow or even green will be your best ally! Again, the choice is yours to showcase yourself.

And finally, you have to do pay attention to the material of this 2022 fashion trend piece. The overalls are generally offered in jeans. A comfortable but also resistant material. But there are more fluid models! These are recommended for your toughest rides. Remember, it’s all in the style and the choice of pieces with which you associate it!

Jennifer Lopez gives us a tip for being chic in overalls!

Who said overalls were only worn for casual outings? If you’re one of those who thought that, Jennifer Lopez’s latest look might change your mind. The latter had in fact worn overalls of choice on April 13. The opportunity for her to walk the streets alongside her fiancé! If her idyll with Ben Affleck arouses a lot of attention, it is her outfit that the fashionistas will have retained.

For the occasion, Jennifer Lopez opted for a trendy fashion model to stand out. If you dream of a chic and glamorous look, it’s on this curved piece that you will have to bet! The latter is ideal for marking the waist and highlighting your shapes. Only at the level of the legs, the classy dungarees will be ideal for their flared side. How to lengthen your legs!

In terms of top, Jennifer Lopez opted for long straps. The pants stop at the hips. You will therefore have suspenders that closely resemble those worn by men. This is what adds to its chic side! These are not very thick but not too thin either. What dream those who want to change a little style!

To complete her outfit, Jennifer Lopez opted for a classic white t-shirt. A fashionable piece that will break the too chic side of your outfit! And now, you can wear it in any circumstance. Whether it’s for a casual outing or even a night out, you’re sure to be prepared!

Fashion trend: What to associate your overalls with?

Are you dreaming of the perfect outfit for your next outing? Know that overalls are part of the fashion trend of the moment. However, everything will depend on the accessories with which you will complete it!

Chic or sober jewelry, you will be spoiled for choice. The shoes will set the tone to enhance your look. In particular, you will have the possibility of opting for heels or flat tennis shoes. In both cases, you will be delighted to learn that your look will be perfectly on trend!