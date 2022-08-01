Tested positive for COVID-19 | Drake postpones his show

Toronto

(Drake announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the concert Young Money Reunion scheduled for Monday night in Toronto must be postponed.) On his Instagram account, the Toronto rapper indicates that the postponed show will take place as soon as possible.

He apologized to fans for letting them down during OVO Fest, an annual three-day festival he has hosted since 2010 during Toronto’s Caribana Festival weekend.

Monday night’s show, starring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, was to feature artists who record under the Young Money label, following another gig Friday with Chris Brown and Lil Baby on the same stage at Ontario Place.

The festival kicked off on Thursday with a concert All Canadian North Stars, featuring a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists, including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chanté and Maestro Fresh Wes. Nelly Furtado and hip-hop pioneer Michie Mee also made a surprise appearance.

For this 10e edition of his OVO Fest, Drake has already announced that he wants to take the festival on tour, with shows “around the world” in 2023. The festival took a break in 2018, and COVID-19 played the spoilsport in 2020 and 2021.