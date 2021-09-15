Tg Cinema – Edition of 15 September

The new edition of Tg Cinema is online.

‘EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL’, THE INTERVIEW WITH LUDOVICA FRANCESCONI

After the success of ‘Sul più bello’, the sequel ‘Even more beautiful’ arrives on 16 September with Eagle Pictures. To close the story will be the third film, ‘Always more beautiful’, due out on Valentine’s Day 2022. In this second chapter Marta, played by Ludovica Francesconi, is always struggling with her illness and with a new boyfriend, Gabriele, played by the new entry in the cast Giancarlo Commare. If in the first film we saw a Marta always distanced from reality thanks to her irony, here she feels the need to perceive her and face her fears. Diregiovani interviewed her on the occasion of the presentation of the film, this is what Ludovica told us.

JOHNNY DEPP SUPER ALICE GUEST IN THE CITY FOR ‘PUFFINS’

Johnny Depp will be the guest of the 19th edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, scheduled from 14 to 24 October. The actor will arrive in the capital to present ‘Puffins’, the animated web-series spin-off of the animated film ‘Arctic – A glacial adventure’. The series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish named Johnny Puff.

‘DUNE’, FROM 16 SEPTEMBER AT THE CINEMA

It was one of the most anticipated films of the 78th Venice Film Festival and is now preparing for its big screen debut. ‘Dune – Part One’, directed by Denis Villeneuve, hits theaters September 16 with Warner Bros. Pictures. The film – which boasts a stellar cast of the caliber of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem – is the film adaptation of the eponymous 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. . In 1984, David Lynch brought it to the big screen with Kyle MacLachlan as the protagonist Paul Atreides, played here by Chalamet. At the center of the story is the relationship between religion and politics, an environment at risk, the effect of colonialism, women, intolerance towards another culture and the fears of the human being.

‘MY BROTHER, MY SISTER’, IN OCTOBER ON NETFLIX

Debuts streaming on Netflix on October 8, ‘My Brother, My Sister’. The film directed by Roberto Capucci stars Claudia Pandolfi, who plays Tesla, and Alessandro Preziosi, who plays Nick. Brother and sister meet again for the first time after twenty years at the funeral of their father and from his will they will be forced to live together under the same roof for a year. In the cast also Ludovica Martino, Francesco Cavallo, Stella Egypt and Caterina Murino.