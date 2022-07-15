Thalía showed her more than 500 Barbie dolls

On August 26, the Mexican singer and actress Thalía will be 51 years old. Throughout her five decades, the artist confessed that she has been collecting Barbie dolls. A facet of her life that she has wanted to expose through her TikTok account.

“You must not know this, but I have more than 500 barbie in a collection that I started many years ago,” the star told the magazine People. Thereupon she showed hers”Barbie favourite”, which is different from the others in being “so beautiful and more realistic”.

It is a doll that has vitiligo, a skin condition that produces spots without pigment like those that the model Winnie Harlow has. Said Barbie belongs to the Fashionista collection, which the Mattel house brought to light this year in favor of more inclusive and diverse dolls.

In the same interview, Thalia He took the opportunity to show other of his dolls, like the one that pays tribute to the painter Frida Kahlo. “Here are a few, this one is unique, nobody in the world has another, a Thali barbe with a microphone included!”, Said the protagonist of soap operas.

A few weeks ago, Thalia He lost his grandmother Eva Mange, who died at the age of 104 after health complications.

barbie to the movies

Surely, like fans of the Mattel doll, the star Thalia also eagerly awaits the upcoming release of “Barbie“, the film adaptation that features Margot Robbie in the title role opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In July 2021, when the shooting of the tape was made public, Margot Robbie told the magazine fashion some details of the movie.

“It comes with a ton of accessories! And many nostalgic connections. People listen to Barbie and think she knows what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and they say ‘Well, maybe not…'”, commented the actress to the medium.

Likewise, it was learned that the main plot of “Barbie” will revolve around the expulsion of the doll from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. A situation that forces her to embark on an adventure in the real world.

Since its announcement in 2014, the film “Barbie” underwent various changes that have stopped the project for long periods. Among them were the constant changes of proposals from directors, screenwriters and even the protagonist herself.

Anne Hathaway was first pitched for the title role, but after the script was written from scratch, Margot Robbie will lead the story of the famous doll.

