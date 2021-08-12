News

“Thanks to him I am a safer woman”

Despite the divorce the super influencer Kim Kardashian she showed deep esteem and gratitude towards her ex-husband, the rapper Kanye West. The last episode of the podcast “We are supported By”, which aired last Wednesday, opened with Kim’s statements and the great help Kanye gave her.

He taught me to always be myself, cheating on others, live the moment”she declared, and it is not difficult to believe it. After all, the artist often proved to be controversial, exaggerated and fearless. “He encouraged me to believe more in myself”, he later confessed.

kim kardashian dad day
Source: Instagram

Then Kardashian added: “I used to act and behave always and only to please the public, then, thanks to him I began to be simply myself, forgetting the judgment of others”. The statements did not end there: “As long as I feel free to show myself as I am and to do what I want and do what I consider right for me, only in this way will I be living my life, which is only one, and should not be wasted“.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: the divorce continues, but the good remains

The two married in Florence in May 2014 and together they have 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. After 7 years of marriage came divorce. Both, however, have always tried to stay close for the sake of their family, and in this regard Kim said: “It is very important for me that my children spend as much time as possible with their father.” True, the waters calmed down, but quiet, no flashback.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West:
Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

