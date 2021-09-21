that time he defended Scientology and spoke of a conspiracy

During an evening with Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow, Tom Cruise defended Scientology and spoke of an orchestrated plot against him.

During a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show, Seth Rogen recounted some of the extravagant adventures she experienced in Hollywood, contained in her new book, Yearbook. One of them is about the weird and memorable dinner with Tom Cruise, which took place around 2006, shortly after the bizarre interview that the star of Top Gun released in Oprah Winfrey’s living room.

At the time, Rogen went to Cruise’s house with director Judd Apatow and over the course of the evening the topic of Scientology emerged. Cruise then admitted that he considered the press’s behavior towards him “strange”. “There is a coordinated effort to make me look this way. I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad because my revelation about their fraud has cost them so much money that they are desperate. They are scrambling and doing everything they can to discredit me so I won’t hurt sales anymore“, He said on that occasion.

At that point Rogen asked him: “So was it Big Pharma who made you jump on Oprah’s couch?“. Cruise explained that the footage had been edited “to make it look worse than it really was and added: “They do it all the time. You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan!“. Apatow reminded him of the numerous anti-Semitic comments made by the religious leader but Tom Cruise simply defended Farrakhan, explaining: “See, these are the media. They are distorting everything! It’s like with Scientology. If you would allow me to tell you what it really is… just give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it is. I’m sure you would later say ‘No come on, it can’t be like this’“.

Faced with this proposal, Rogen and Apatow exchanged a glance as if to wonder “Are we strong enough to listen to this speech and not convert?“And, to date, the actor admits that he is very grateful that the director was with him at that moment, explaining:”I am generally a strong-willed and weak-minded person. Cruise’s tone was tempting and if I were there alone maybe right now I would be telling a different ending to that evening. But, luckily, I dodged that bullet“.