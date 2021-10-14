That time Matt Damon teased friend Ben Affleck for casting Robert Pattinson in The Batman [VIDEO]

The history of Hollywood is made of great love, but also of great friendships like that between two great movie stars like Ben Affleck And Matt Damon. Their friendship has distant roots that date back to the early eighties. Ben Affleck, in fact, was born in Berkeley – California but at the age of eight he moved with his family to Cambridge, Massachusetts. Here he met a boy two years older than him who lived just two blocks away with whom he used to spend his free time, namely Matt Damon.

Over the years, their friendship has grown so much so that today they are best friends. On the big screen they worked together twice: the first in 1997 in Will Hunting – Rebel genius, a film directed by Gus Van Sant that the two actors wrote together and with which they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, the second in 1999 in Dogma. Among best friends, you know, you make fun of each other even if you are both great stars of the world of cinema.

Matt Damon teases his friend Ben Affleck for casting Robert Pattinson in The Batman

In October 2020, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon presented via Twitter a charity initiative in collaboration with Omaze in support of the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water associations. The two actors are giving away the chance to win a lunch with them, once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

In the footage, which lasts about a minute and a half, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon joke with each other like real best friends, with Matt Damon making fun of him for losing the role of Batman to his colleague Robert Pattinson. . Here is the video: