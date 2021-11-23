that’s how long the Nigerian striker will be out

The news coming from the clinic is not good Ruesch where, this morning, he was operated on Victor Osimhen.

The attacker of the Naples, came out really battered from the match played (and lost) on Sunday evening againstInter, went under the knife to reduce the fractures sustained in a game clash with Skriniar at the beginning of the second half, this incident forced him to leave the match prematurely and forced him to stay away from the field for a long time.

In fact, together with the outcome of the operation, Napoli also communicated that the prognosis for the Lagos striker is 90 days, this news that immediately generated despair in the whole Neapolitan environment.

The clash in the second half with Inter

The announcement by the Campania club came after two rather eventful days for the 22-year-old from Lagos, which began in the 52nd minute of the match against Inter when the young center forward went to jump a ball to Milan Skriniar.

In the impact with the Slovak, it was Osimhen who, unable to continue due to the bruises on his face, was immediately replaced and taken to theNiguarda Hospital where he remained for observation one night.

Meanwhile, the exams he underwent showed several fractures to the cheekbone and orbit around the left eye, a diagnosis that made the operation mandatory for the number 9 of Napoli.

The press release from Napoli

The latter then, once he went under the knife and finished the operation, the recovery times were communicated: the news, needless to say, threw in the discomfort both the player and Napoli who promptly communicated to the media the extent of the prognosis.

“Victor Osimhen has been operated on this morning since Prof. Tartaro, assisted by dr. Mario Santagata and in the presence of dr. Canon, for an intervention to reduce and contain the multi-fragmentary and displaced fractures of the malar bone of the arch and zygomatic pommel, of the floor and lateral wall of the orbit, and of the diastasis of the frontal zygomatic suture “reads the note issued by Naples .

“The synthesis of the bone stumps was done through titanium plates and screws. The player is fine and will remain under observation for a few days. The prognosis is estimated in about 90 days “.

Osimhen’s future and Spalletti’s headaches

Forced to sit still for the next three months, Osimhen will then miss the Africa Cup of Nations, an event to which he particularly cared and in which he hoped to further highlight himself with the jersey of Nigeria.

However, all this will not happen and Osimhen, if he wants to support the ambitions of his representative, will only be able to do so on television. Likewise, this will be the only means by which the former Lille will be able to support a Napoli who, orphaned of his presence, will clearly find himself in a difficult situation from here on out.

For Spalletti, already struggling recently with several absences in the advanced department, it will be difficult to replace the talented African striker, a man around whom the Roman coach had centered most of the offensive mechanisms of his Napoli.

