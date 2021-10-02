“That’s why I didn’t accept the role of Gamora”

During a recent promotional interview, the actress Amanda Seyfried commented on his past proximity to Marvel Cinematic Universe and explained his decision to decline the role of Gamora, co-star of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy today interpreted by Zoe Saldana.

The Marvel world a few years ago was indeed ready to welcome Seyfried into his family, but the star declined. Today the character has achieved incredible popularity thanks to the James Gunn saga and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, Did the star regret his choice?

“I often think about it, actually“he said laughing.”I’m not really a fan of the Marvel movie, which is, I think, why I was hesitant. I actually didn’t like the idea of ​​going green. I knew it was going to be a very long job. I remember talking to Jennifer Lawrence once, and she told me how long it took to go blue in the X-Men movies, and it scared me, to be honest. It felt like hell on earth, because then you come on set and you only have to be there for a couple of hours, and then you have to go back to makeup for another five hours and take off all that stuff. The reason I basically declined was this.“.

Thanks to Seyfried’s refusal, Zoe Saldana would become the only actress with three different films over $ 2 billion at the box office with Avatar and the two Avengers.

