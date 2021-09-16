Kim Kardashian decided to explain on Instagram the meaning of the black body that covered her from head to toe on the red carpet of the last Met Gala

Kim Kardashian stood out (as often happens) on the red carpet of the Met Gala, held last Monday 13 September, for having introduced herself wrapped from head to toe in a black Balenciaga leotard that even covered her face.

The 40-year-old left everyone speechless and looked very mysterious as she posed on the steps of the Met for photos dragging a black cloak, starting with a tight suit.

The look certainly got the fashion critics talking, but no one really understood how it went back to this year’s Met theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Obviously, after his arrival on the red carpet, Kim’s fans (and not only) found themselves on social media to search possible explanations for this style choice.

Now, finally, Kim Kardashian herself has explained the meaning behind Balenciaga’s skin-tight bodysuit with the face covered.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian shared some on Instagram behind the scenes shots about her preparation process for the Met, and explained why her look fit the theme perfectly.

“What’s more American than wearing a T-shirt from head to toe ?!” he wrote.

Fans quickly expressed their opinion in the comments section below the photo to praise theinnovative interpretation of the star reality show on the theme of the Met Gala.

Someone said: «Faceless, with infinite hair but comfortable. You have taken fashion in a new direction. You and your team have won everything “; and again: «Are you the person everyone talks about but no one can see you? You were legendary!“.

Another user commented: «What’s more American than Kim Kardashian West anyway? “.