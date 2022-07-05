This Thursday, July 7, the movie Thor: Amor y Trueno (Thor: Love and Thunder), the new Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, and where Christian Bale will play Gorr, opens in theaters in Chile. , the new villain.

The British interpreter spoke a few days ago with Publimetro, where he gave details of his participation in the film and where he revealed that he came to visit Chile.

As part of the upcoming release of the new Thor film, we compiled the 10 best Christian Bale movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 best Christian Bale movies according to IMDb

10.- The empire of the sun (7,7)

A young Englishman struggles to survive under Japanese occupation during World War II. Directed by Steven Spielberg. With Christian Bale. Available on HBO Max.

9.- 3:10 to Yuma (7.7)

A small-time rancher agrees to hold onto a captured outlaw who is waiting for a train to go to the Yuma courthouse. A battle of wills ensues as the outlaw tries to persuade the rancher. With Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

8.- The driver (7.7)

An industrial worker (Christian Bale) who hasn’t slept in a year begins to doubt his own sanity.

7.- The Fighter (7,8)

Based on the story of Micky Ward, a young boxer trying to escape the shadow of his more famous but troubled older brother and get his own shot at greatness. With Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Amy Adams. On Amazon Prime Video.

6.- The big bet (7.8)

In 2006, a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market. In this investigation, it comes to light how flawed and corrupt the market is. With Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. On HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

5.- Against the impossible (8.1)

The true story of the battle between Ford and Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1966. With Christian Bale and Matt Damon. On Star+ and Disney+.

4.- Batman Begins (8.2)

After training with his mentor, Batman begins his fight to free Gotham City from corruption. He is on HBO Max.

3.- Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (8.4)

Eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy, Batman, with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman, is forced out of exile to save Gotham City from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane. Available on HBO Max.

2.- The Prestige (8.5)

Following a tragic accident, two magicians in 1890s London face off to create the ultimate illusion, sacrificing everything they have to one-up the other. With Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson.

1.- Batman: The Dark Knight (9.0)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos in Gotham City, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests to fight injustice. On HBOMax