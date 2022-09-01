The 10 best productions of Zendaya according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

This Thursday, September 1, Zendaya will be 26 years old. The American actress has an interesting career both in the world of cinema and on television. In that sense, she is mainly recognized for her role as MJ in Spider-Man, in addition to starring in the Euphoria series.

In her career, she has won an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series precisely for the aforementioned HBO production, where she plays Rue Bennet.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best movies of Zendaya according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 best productions of Zendaya according to IMDb

10.- Agent KC (6.2)

A tech-savvy and skilled black belt discovers that her parents are spies and that they expect her to follow in their footsteps. Series starring Zendaya. Available on Disney+

9.- Small foot (6.6)

A yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures, known as humans, really do exist. With the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden and Zendaya. On HBOMax.

8.- Malcolm & Marie (6.6)

A filmmaker and his girlfriend return home after attending a movie premiere party that he believes will be a great success with critics and audiences. Then certain revelations surface that put their love to the test. With Zendaya and John David Washington. on netflix

7.- Spider-Man: far from home (7.4)

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must face new threats in a world that has changed forever. With Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s on Netflix

6.- Spider-Man: Homecoming (7.4)

Balancing his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter ego, Spider-Man, Peter Parker finds himself on the trail of a new threat lurking in the skies of New York. With Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya. Available on Netflix

5.- The great showman (7.5)

It celebrates the birth of show business and tells the story of a visionary who came from nowhere to create a show that became a global sensation. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. on Disney+

4.- The OA (7.8)

After being missing for seven years, the formerly blind Prairie returns home, now in her twenties with her sight restored. While many believe she is a miracle, others wonder if she might be dangerous. Series starring Brit Marling. It’s on Netflix

3.- Dune (8.0)

Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family trying to avenge his father’s death while also saving a planet he has been tasked with protecting. With Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem. On HBOMax.

2.- Spider-Man: no way home (8.3)

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help. Something goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat. Now Peter must figure out what it really means to be Spider-Man. With Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. Available on HBO Max.

1.- Euphoria (8.4)

A look at life through the eyes of a group of teenagers as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Series starring Zendaya. It’s on HBO Max.