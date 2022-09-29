The 10 Best Vin Diesel Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Mark Sinclair Vincent was born in Alameda (California, USA) on July 18, 1967. American film producer, director and actor better known by the stage name of Vin Diesel. Diesel He is known for playing Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster film saga The Fast and the Furious and for the role of Richard B Riddick in the trilogy of The Chronicles of Riddick.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Fast & Furious 8

Platform: Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Director: F. Gary Gray

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Don Omar, Tego Calderón Y Kurt Russell. It had a budget of $250 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1.236 billion. This is the eighth film in the franchise. The Fast and the Furious and known as The Fate of the Furious.

At full throttle

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2001

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Director: Rob Cohen

IMDb Score: 6.8

Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster Y Rick Yune. This movie was the first installment of the saga. The Fast and the Furious. It started with a budget of $38 million and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $207 million. The soundtrack of the first part of At full throttle was in charge of internationally recognized rap artists such as Ja Rule, DMX Y R.Kelly and located in a context of illegal street racing of modified cars filmed by different locations in the city of The Angels.

find me guilty

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Year: 2006

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Director: Sidney Lumet

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Vin Diesel, Peter Dinklage, Richard Portnow, Alex Rocco Y Annabella Sciorra. It started with a budget of $13 million and managed to collect at the box office just over $2.6 million. of judicial plot based on real events, directed by Sidney Lumet and with performance of Vin Diesel. It is a feature film based on a real trial from the 1980s. Actually, most of the testimonies in the film are based on actual transcripts. The mobster named Giacomo “Jackie” DiNorscio (made by Vin Diesel) faces a series of charges for crimes committed that carry a prison sentence of 30 years.

Boiler Room: The Informer

Platform: Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2000

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Ben Younger

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Nia Long, Nicky Katt, Scott Caan Y Ben Affleck. It started with a budget of 7 million dollars and grossed more than $28 million. It is a crime drama feature film written and directed by Ben Younger. The film was conceived when the screenwriter Ben Younger interviewed for a job at the brokerage firm Sterling Foster. Younger said: “I walked in and immediately realized: This is my movie. I mean, you see these kids and you know something is going on.“. In the awards section, she was nominated for several awards, among which we highlight the Black Reel Awards, British Independent Film Awards and the Deauville Film Festival. He received the Special Jury Award granted by the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Fast & Furious 6

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Justin Lin

IMDb Score: 7.0

A cast made up of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Gina Carano, Elsa Pataky, John Ortiz Y Rita prays. It had a budget of $160 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $788 million. This is the sixth installment in the saga of The Fast and the Furious. As part of the fleet of vehicles used in the film, it featured a model plane Antonov An-124. These are large aircraft used to transport mainly locomotives, yachts, aircraft fuselages and other types of cargo.

Fast & Furious 7

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Director: James Wan

IMDb Score: 7.1

A cast made up of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Kurt Russell, Nathalie Emmanuel, Djimon Hounsou, Tony Jaa, Elsa Pataky, Ali Fazal, Lucas Black, Sung Kang , Gal Gadot, Ronda Rousey, Romeo Santos Y Iggy Azalea. This is the seventh feature film in the saga. The Fast and the Furious. In turn, also sequel to the film Fast & Furious 6 and its spin-off, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. It had a budget of $190 million and grossed more than $1.516 billion. This movie was dedicated to Paul Walker who passed away in November 2013 after suffering a car accident.

Pitch Black

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Year 2000

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Director: David Twohy

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, Keith David Y Rhiana Griffith. It started with a budget of $23 million and grossed more than $53 million. Also known as deadly eclipse Y creatures of the nightThis is the first part of a saga. Its sequel called The Chronicles of Riddick was released in 2004. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nomination for best science fiction film in the Saturn Awards. Additionally, nominations for Vin Diesel favorite horror actor in the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards and the nomination for best actor in the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

Fast & Furious 5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Justin Lin

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Don Omar Y Tego Calderon. It had a budget of $125 million and grossed more than $900 million. This is the fifth film in the saga. The Fast and the Furious. It is a remarkable film because it gives a twist to the script and to the saga that had been seen in the first 4 films. As of the fifth film, it moves away from the underground aesthetic and they minimized the sequences of street races.

Avengers: Infinity War

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

IMDb Score: 8.4

It featured a choral cast made up of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin Y Chris Pratt. It started with a production budget of $300 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $2.048 billion. Avengers: Infinity War is a sequel to The Avengers (2012) Y Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and it is the nineteenth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nomination of Chris Hemsworth Male Movie Star of 2018 for the People’s Choice Awardsthe nomination for best visual effects at the BAFTA or the 2018 action movie award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Saving Private Ryan

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV

Year: 1998

Duration: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb Score: 8.6

Starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Jeremy Davies, Adam Goldberg, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi Y Vin Diesel. It started with a budget of $70 million and grossed more than $480 million. Set in the invasion of Normandy during the Second World War. The feature film stands out for its realistic recreation of the harshness of the war, especially in its first 27 minutes, since they narrate the landing and allied assault on the beach of omaha on June 6, 1944. If we also highlight this feature film, it is because the filmmaker steven spielberg cast the role of Vin Diesel that led him to his recognition in the cinematographic panorama playing the role of the soldier Adrian Caparzo. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 11 nominations for the Oscar awards. Of the 11, she won in 5 categories: Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Y best sound editing.

