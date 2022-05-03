the 10 players who have played the most matches in the Champions League

Every year, the biggest European teams dream of lifting the Champions League. To get there, they need stars. Among them, some left their mark in the ultimate competition. Here are the 10 players who have played the most C1 matches.

The most beautiful of European competitions

The Champions League is considered the most beautiful competition in football. Only the World Cup has more prestige. Nevertheless, the level is known to be higher in C1.

Europe’s top teams compete for the Big Ears Cup every season. The best players in the world dream of playing it and inscribing their name in the legend of the competition.

Legends meet

Obviously, who says legendary competition, says sensational players. If players like Ronaldo Nazario, Maradona or even Pelé did not shine in the Champions League, many stars had fun for a very long time in the big leagues.

This is particularly the case of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who have (almost) broke all records on the great European stage. A Frenchman also knew how to show himself around these legends. To find out who it is, here is the ranking of the 10 most capped players in the history of the Champions League.