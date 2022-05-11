Home » Health ” Cancer: the 10 rules for heart-saving therapy

There are about 3 million cancer patients who can now declare the battle won. But in the face of victory over disease, the price to pay for heart health is certainly high.

A recent study conducted on the causes of death of 1,807 cancer survivors, in a 7-year follow-up, found that 33% died of heart disease.

There chemotherapy, biological therapies and radiotherapy they can, in fact, provoke complications in the short and long term, and favor the development of a series of side effects in patients cardiovascular: heart failure, myocardial infarction, thromboembolism, arrhythmias, hypertension.

The numbers speak for themselves: a patient out of three dies because of heart disease caused give her pharmacological or radiotherapy treatments following the cancer.

“An increasing number of people are diagnosed with cancer with cardiovascular risk factors (hypercholesterolemia, dyslipidemia, diabetes, arterial hypertension) or silent heart disease – explains Nicola Maurea, Director of the Complex Structure of Cardiology at the Pascale Foundation in Naples -. And while everyone is focused on eliminating cancer, these problems are either not recognized or not adequately treated ”.

It is in the face of these numbers that the specialists, gathered during the International Workshop on Cardioncology in Naples, presented the rules that fall by right into the ideal anticancer therapy.

The cardioncological decalogue: