The 11 Best Disney+ Movies of 2022… So Far

‘Chip and Chop: The Rescue Rangers’ (‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’)





Address: Akiva Shaffer. Cast (vocals): Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Will Arnett, JK Simmons, Eric Bana, Seth Rogen, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille

It obviously loses out in the inevitable comparison to ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’, but that doesn’t stop it from being a witty adventure that offers a thought-provoking take on characters not exactly missed by many. The skillful use of animation, its successful meta component and its great vocal cast stand out among its virtues.

Review of 'Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians'

‘Crush’





Address: Sammy Cohen. Distribution: Megan Mullally, Auli’i Cravalho, Rowan Blanchard, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Isabella Ferreira, Patrick Klein, Addie Weyrich, Ryan Wilson, Addyson Tabankin, Rebecca Wilk

An effective romantic comedy aimed at teenagers with the peculiarity that its protagonist is a lesbian. It has enough charm to get us carried away, which is helped by how well cast its main cast is and that the script offers more than one funny moment. Then it is true that visually it is a bit flat and can be somewhat obvious in some plot solutions, but nothing serious.

See her on Disney+

‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ (‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’)

Address: Sam Raimi. Distribution: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill, Ako Mitchell, Momo Yeung, Daniel Swain, Topo Wresniwiro

It is true that it promised much more than what it really ended up giving us, but that does not mean that it is not a very entertaining adventure that benefits from having someone like sam raimi Behind the cameras. It is not that he has full freedom, but his hand is noticeable in many details that help give him more personality than usual in the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Review of 'Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness'

‘The alley of lost souls’ (‘Nightmare Alley’)





Address: Guillermo Del Toro. Distribution: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, Ron Perlman, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Blake Nelson

New version of the novel William Lindsay Gresham that was already brought to the big screen 75 years ago by the hand of Edmund Goulding. With a most stimulating start presenting a diverse collection of characters at a fair, then the interest suffers and it never reaches the same level of its start, but it is still a seductive proposal with an impeccable technical finish and a first class cast. .

Review of 'The Alley of Lost Souls'

‘Fresh’





Address: Mimi Cave. Distribution: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sunghee Lapell, Alina Maris, Jojo T. Gibbs

A macabre review of romantic comedies that then perhaps offers its best side in its first few minutes, when it most closely resembles one of them. Then there is an important twist that takes everything in another direction that is more succulent on paper than what appears on the screen, since it gives the feeling of going around the same thing more than necessary. With everything, Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones They are both very inspired and help things never fall apart.

See her on Disney+

‘Fire Island’





Address: Andrew Ahn. Distribution: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Conrad Ricamora, Bradley Gibson, John-Deric Mitchell, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller

A romantic comedy that serves to continue filling that important gap within the subgenres, since the protagonists are all homosexuals. In it, a good balance is proposed between the ingenious and the most coarse, largely due to the solvent script of Joel Kim Boosterbut also for the good work of its protagonists, including Booster himself.

See her on Disney+

‘Lightyear’





Address: Angus MacLane. Cast (vocals): Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The first three installments of the ‘Toy Story’ saga are, without a doubt, among Pixar’s best films. The fourth was a step back despite being quite enjoyable and this spin-off is also not as memorable as the first three, but it is also a title with a very different approach, opting to give us a remarkable old-fashioned science fiction story usage with some surprise throughout it and the memorable character of Sox.

Review of 'Lightyear'

‘Death on the Nile’ (‘Death on the Nile’)





Address: Kenneth Brangh. Distribution: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Nikkita Chadha

Kenneth Brangh recovered his Poirot after the success of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ with a luxurious pastime that offers a satisfying approach to the mystery concocted by Christie Agatha -eye also to that wonderful prologue that is taken from the sleeve- with a cast full of talented actors. She surely went more unnoticed than she should because of all the controversy with Armie Hammer.

Review of 'Death on the Nile'

‘not okay’





Address: Quinn Shepard. Distribution: Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Negin Farsad, Dylan O’Brien, Tia Dionne Hodge, Nadia Alexander, Embeth Davidtz

A satire with more poison than it might seem at first glance. It all starts as a rather light-hearted comedy to get more and more complicated until it reaches a much more satisfactory conclusion than expected. With a correct reflection on the world of social series without loading the ink more than necessary and with an interpretation that points to Zoey Deutch should become a star sooner rather than later.

See her on Disney+

‘Predator: The Prey’ (‘Prey’)





Address: Dan Trachtenberg. Distribution: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Stefany Mathias, Stormee Kipp, Dakota Beavers, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Geronimo Vela, Mike Paterson, Nelson Leis, Troy Mundle, Kyle Strauts

A wild prequel that recovers the most basic elements of the ‘Predator’ franchise to propose an intense survival story that knows how to take advantage of the historical moment in which it takes place. Forceful in violence and very effective in terms of setting, here the characters do not matter so much -only the Comanche war played by Amber Mid Thunder deserves to be highlighted- like immersing the viewer in a hunt.

Review of 'Predator: The Prey'

‘Red’ (‘Turning Red’)





Address: Domee Shi. Cast (vocals): Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, and James Hong

If Pixar recovered the freshness in ‘Luca’, here what it brought back was its funniest side in a film that does not forget the most emotional component of the study. A quite self-confident proposal, both visually (here that tendency towards hyperrealism is set aside in favor of a more cartoon) as in what counts, also benefiting from having a more polished feminine approach in all aspects.

Review of 'Red'