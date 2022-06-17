The 12 Best Natalie Portman Movies, Ranked
- we review Natalie Portman’s best moviesan actress who has been marveling us on the big screen for almost 30 years.
- In the list we will find movies like ‘Black Swan‘, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, but also titles as disparate as ‘Something in common‘and the saga’starwars‘.
There are actors who spend their entire lives in front of a camera, and Natalie Portman has been one of them. Since she made her big debut at the age of 13 in the movie ‘León, el profesional’, the actress of Israeli origin has not stopped accumulating projects of all kinds, from independent productions to massive franchises such as Star Wars and the movies of Marvel. Her versatility, her dedication, her charisma, her chameleon-like attitude… Everything has contributed to building her legacy, which, as we will see in this list of her best films, is already incredible. . And that still has a lot of future ahead of him in Hollywood!
Portman has received praise throughout his nearly thirty-year career. thanks to films like Mike Nichols’ Closer, Alex Garland’s Annihilation, Wayne Wang’s Anywhere Else and of course Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. She was also Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy of the ‘Star Wars’ saga (‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’). He has worked with Terrence Malick (‘Song to Song’, ‘Knight of cups’), Wong Kar-Wai (‘My blueberry nights’), Wes Anderson (‘Journey to Darjeeling’), Milos Forman (‘Goya’s Ghosts’ ), Tim Burton (‘Mars Attacks!’), Woody Allen (‘Everybody says I love you’), Michael Mann (‘Heat’), Xavier Dolan (‘The Death & Life of John F. Donovan’), Pablo Larraín (‘Jackie’) and has even directed herself in her directorial debut with ‘A Tale of Love and Darkness.’ And it all started here: this was Natalie Portman’s first audition at just 11 years old.
Not all of them are part of this list. Unfortunately, Some important films from her filmography have been left out, such as her role as Jane Foster in the Thor movies at UCM (which she will resume soon in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, one of the next Marvel Studios releases)and also titles like the historical ‘The Boleyn sisters‘, the western ‘jane’s revenge‘ and the recent and fascinating ‘Vox Lux: The price of fame‘. Even so, the ten films that we have selected as the best of Natalie Portman are not going to disappoint you, and they are the essential ones with which you should start to get to know the actress’s filmography in depth.
Natalie Portman’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in 2011 with ‘Thor’, where she played the scientist Jane Foster and great love of the protagonist, the God of Thunder. Kenneth Branagh’s film fitted perfectly into the Marvel formula of the early years of the MCU, with an origin story between action and comedy that began the path of Chris Hemsworth as a favorite of the public. We will not talk about that sequel called ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and that we would prefer to forget. We prefer to look to the future. Do you already have the chronological order of the Marvel movies clear? You’re going to need it for the arrival of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.
A Story of Love and Darkness (2015)
Not content with having an acclaimed acting career, Natalie Portman launched into directing in 2015 with this adaptation of Amos Oz’s memoir., the Israeli writer who advocated a solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. In fact, the actress has been very critical of the role of her country of origin in this disproportionate and bloody war, and she used this film to put her cards on the table. Starring herself, it follows a boy who grows up in war-torn Jerusalem and ends up becoming a pivotal figure in that very conflict.
The ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy (1999 – 2005)
Here we sneak three films (‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’, which correspond to the first three episodes according to the chronological order of the ‘Star Wars’ saga) in which Natalie Portman played the same character: Padmé Amidala, queen of Naboo and representative of her people in a Senate that is beginning to turn towards fascism. Under the orders of George Lucas, the actress brought to life what would become the mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker, in one of the most massive roles of her career.
To Anywhere Else (1999)
Portman was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in this film by Wayne Wang, in which she was able to measure herself against the great Susan Sarandon, who played his mother. The story revolves around a woman who decides to leave her second husband and move with her daughter to Beverly Hills, with the intention of turning the teenager into a Hollywood star. But the young woman is not happy with all these changes and her mother’s plans. Sarandon and Portman are an unbeatable couple as mother and daughter.
Vox Lux: The Price of Fame (2018)
This ambitious and surreal satire by Brady Corbet on the world of entertainment offered Natalie Portman a complex, demanding role in which she shines with her own light. The story begins in 1999, when Celeste and her sister Ellie become songwriters after a violent tragedy, but she is the first to be thrown into stardom, while her sister stays behind the spotlight. In 2017, we meet again Celeste, a world-renowned pop singer, but loaded with ghosts.
Leon the Professional (1994)
Natalie Portman’s debut in the cinema came at the age of 13 in this film by Luc Besson. And what an introduction to the world! The actress played a girl who sees her family get killed by an associate of her father’s drug dealer and she ends up living with Léon (Jean Reno), a lonely and mysterious neighbor who turns out to be a hit man. A very young Portman conveyed the rage and thirst for revenge of a girl, and also exhibited great chemistry with her co-star. The result? One of the best movies of the 90s.
Something in common (Garden state) (2004)
Another change in Portman’s register, which dominates them all, we saw in this independent film directed by and starring Zach Braff (the protagonist of ‘Scrubs’). In it, the actress brings to life a young woman with some psychological problems who will find a kindred spirit in the character of Braff, someone with whom she rediscovers herself. She is all about spontaneity and charisma, and she manages to overcome the ‘Manic Pixie Dream Girl’ stereotype.
Blinded by Desire (Closer) (2004)
Natalie Portman’s first Oscar nomination came with this supporting role in Mike Nichols’ film, where she appeared in a pink wig that would be more iconic if she hadn’t already done so in ‘Lost in Translation’. Needless to say, this does not at all affect the brilliant performance of the actress, who steals the camera’s attention as one of the four corners of a love affair alongside Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen.
No genre has been left in Portman’s inkwell, not even science fiction. In this film by Alex Garland (‘Ex Machina’), based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer, she plays a biologist determined to find her husband, who has disappeared in a strange area dominated by an alien force. She and four other scientists (Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Tuva Novotny) venture into what has been dubbed Zone X, where no one has ever come back before, and what they find will leave them cold. One of the best critically acclaimed Netflix movies.
Natalie Portman is no stranger to comic book adaptations, and we’re not just referring to her run as Jane Foster at Marvel. This Alan Moore comic was brought to the big screen in 2005 with a script by sisters Lana and Lily Wachowski, and has become one of the actress’s most revered films, both because of the legion of fans who already had the original material and because of its revolutionary message. Set in near-future Britain, a masked vigilante known as V (Hugo Weaving) plots a coup against a fascist government led by a tyrant (John Hurt). A call to arms and freedom in dark times.
Portman captured the essence of Jackie Kennedy in this film by Pablo Larraín, and he did so by embodying her in one of the most difficult moments of her life.: just after her husband, President John F. Kennedy, has been shot to death. With her blood covering her iconic pink suit, Jackie faces not only trauma, but also the expectation of an entire country. The actress is one of the pillars that elevated this film to become one of the best of the year, as well as one of the best biopics in history.
The film that gave her the Oscar for Best Actress could not be missing from this list, and it is possibly her best work as an actress.. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Portman gave life to a dancer in search of perfection, who ends up losing herself in that dichotomy of the white swan and the black swan of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’. In this psychological thriller full of surprises and shocking moments, the actress was able to unleash her talent, and also put her ballet knowledge to use.
