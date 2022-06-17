The 12 Best Natalie Portman Movies, Ranked

we review Natalie Portman’s best movies an actress who has been marveling us on the big screen for almost 30 years.

In the list we will find movies like ' Black Swan ', for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, but also titles as disparate as ' Something in common 'and the saga' starwars '.

There are actors who spend their entire lives in front of a camera, and Natalie Portman has been one of them. Since she made her big debut at the age of 13 in the movie ‘León, el profesional’, the actress of Israeli origin has not stopped accumulating projects of all kinds, from independent productions to massive franchises such as Star Wars and the movies of Marvel. Her versatility, her dedication, her charisma, her chameleon-like attitude… Everything has contributed to building her legacy, which, as we will see in this list of her best films, is already incredible. . And that still has a lot of future ahead of him in Hollywood!

Portman has received praise throughout his nearly thirty-year career. thanks to films like Mike Nichols’ Closer, Alex Garland’s Annihilation, Wayne Wang’s Anywhere Else and of course Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. She was also Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy of the ‘Star Wars’ saga (‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’). He has worked with Terrence Malick (‘Song to Song’, ‘Knight of cups’), Wong Kar-Wai (‘My blueberry nights’), Wes Anderson (‘Journey to Darjeeling’), Milos Forman (‘Goya’s Ghosts’ ), Tim Burton (‘Mars Attacks!’), Woody Allen (‘Everybody says I love you’), Michael Mann (‘Heat’), Xavier Dolan (‘The Death & Life of John F. Donovan’), Pablo Larraín (‘Jackie’) and has even directed herself in her directorial debut with ‘A Tale of Love and Darkness.’ And it all started here: this was Natalie Portman’s first audition at just 11 years old.

Not all of them are part of this list. Unfortunately, Some important films from her filmography have been left out, such as her role as Jane Foster in the Thor movies at UCM (which she will resume soon in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, one of the next Marvel Studios releases)and also titles like the historical ‘The Boleyn sisters‘, the western ‘jane’s revenge‘ and the recent and fascinating ‘Vox Lux: The price of fame‘. Even so, the ten films that we have selected as the best of Natalie Portman are not going to disappoint you, and they are the essential ones with which you should start to get to know the actress’s filmography in depth.