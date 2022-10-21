The 15 Best Horror Anthology Series To Watch
How well do the best horror anthology series fit for a marathon at Halloween time. We understand: the Sitges Festival is over, there is little left for All Saints and the body asks for chills. Don’t worry, we’ve come up with a solution in the form of horror movies and series, or in this case only horror anthology series.
If you don’t want to binge-watch all the ‘Halloween’ movies for the umpteenth time, you can always start a horror series (here are the best current horror series and where to watch them). Of course: if you do not have time, or you are dying to finish what you start, a series can be very uphill. So, the best thing would be to recommend current horror movies to be scared or even the best horror movies of 2022, with stories that begin and end. So you commit to a few hours, instead of five seasons. However, why not try the midpoint? In the end, The best thing about anthologies is that they are already compilations of different stories, like a mini saga of movies.
In fact, in the list of the best horror anthologies below, you will see that there are plenty of names of horror greats who have been lavished in movie theaters, starting with the Hammer (the producer, not Armie Hammer, the most persecuted actor in recent Hollywood), who laid the foundations for some of the most recognizable figures in the fantastic scene and then dedicated himself to exploiting them on the small screen. We will also find great monsters from the classic horror movies, such as Boris Carloff (Frankenstein’s mythical creature).
This list is born with the desire to recommend current series, but also as a door to discover the best that the history of horror movies, from Nosferatu to Annabelle, can offer us. An anthology series is a golden opportunity for authors of the stature of Tobe Hooper, John Landis, Dario Argento, John Carpenter either Takashi Miikand (responsible, furthermore, for some of the best horror films in cinema history) can make a bunch that synthesizes the best of their style, narrative and usual concerns. Perhaps watching an episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ we fall in love with some great recent director. Although we wish the list included some of today’s incredible fantastic film directors…
For now, we are left with the good Spanish representation in the hands of Narciso Ibanez Serrador, whose style has recovered the best Spanish horror films (those to be scared). Some of the series on the list are truly terrifying, others are nice, disturbing or just curious. Some are simply an exercise in retro gymnastics (here are the best series of the 80s to get nostalgic). If what you are looking for is something lighter, we recommend the best thriller series to get hooked on or even one of the horror movies that are not very scary for Halloween. Shall we start?
The Twilight Zone (1959 – 1964)
Ok, ‘The Twilight Zone’ is not just a horror series, but it still stands as the queen of anthologies and is surprisingly dark… We will remember its creator, Rod Serling, with another later compilation. However, ‘The Twilight Zone’ is one of those that is worth taking a bite out of, even if it’s just one. Among his most terrifying episodes: ‘And when the sky opened’, ‘Nightmare at 20,000 feet’ or ‘The monsters are ready on Maple Street’.
American Horror Story (Disney Plus+, 2011-)
Except for some union wink and a recurring cast, each season tells a different story, tone and subgenre. ‘Asylum’, ‘Coven’, ‘Hotel’, ‘Freak Show’: In ‘American Horror Story’ there is everything, from witches to gore, pure horror or social criticism. If we had to choose, we are left with Sarah Paulson boarding at the nightmare asylum from the second season.
Tales from the Crypt (1989 – 1996)
‘Tales from the Crypt’ adapts the comics that EC Comics published in its comics pulp, with a perfect mix between sinister and very nice stories at the same time (what more do we want from a classic horror series?). There are nearly a hundred episodes, all hosted by the now legendary Crypt Keeper (John Cassir). The first two seasons are dreamy (start with 2×01, with Demi Mooreand then pull back).
Channel Zero (HBO Max, 2016-2018)
In four seasons (of six episodes each) four different stories are told. We have everything, from a haunted house to two sisters lost in a strange reality. The tone and quality vary quite a bit, but the monsters… Nothing: if the image above gives you the creeps, I recommend you stay away from this series.
No Sleep Stories (Amazon Prime Video, 1966, 1982, 2021)
It is one of the best series in the history of Spain, with deliveries in the 60s, 80s and with a second season of ‘Stories to not sleep’ which had its premiere at the last Sitges Festival. We do not detach ourselves from the star series of the mythical Chicho Ibanez Serrador: a series of anthology stories of pure horror in black and white. Its brilliance in the turns and the restlessness that it arouses make it an indisputable classic.
The Terror (Amazon Prime Video, 2018-)
Dave Kajganich (screenwriter of ‘To the bone: Bones and All’), Max Borenstein (creator of the ‘Minority Report’ series) and alexander woo present an anthology series produced by Ridley Scott in two seasons. The first, and the best known, is based on the bestseller of the same name by Dan Simmons, which explains the reasons behind Franklin’s lost expedition. The second narrates a series of strange deaths among a community of Japanese descent, interned in an American concentration camp. Attention to the cast of the first season, with Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies Y Ciarán Hinds.
Boris Karloff Presents (1960-1962)
Although ‘Thriller’ (in the English original) may have been somewhat forgotten, this anthology presented by Boris Carloff (no less than Frankenstein’s monster) bequeathed us some of the creepiest stories in the history of television. Go through a first batch of suspenseful episodes, à la ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’, and you’ll get to the heart of the series, with ghosts, demons and many other phenomena from beyond the grave.
Night Gallery (1970 – 1973)
Five years after the cancellation of ‘The Twilight Zone’, its creator, Rod Serling, returned to television to become a writer for this weekly anthology, where he also gave life to the curator of a dimly lit museum full of good horror stories. Although the series never reaches the quality quotas of ‘The unknown dimension’ (nor was Serling as influential as he was in the original), ‘Night Gallery’ has some moments of genuine awkwardness. Attention for remake of jordan peelewhich went largely unnoticed after its premiere.
Inside No. 9 (Filmin, 2014-)
A true cult series, with half-hour episodes starring its two creators (Steve Pemberton Y Reece Shearsmith). They are stories that always take place in a space with the number 9 (a hotel room, a house…) and that shine for their abrupt changes of tone, its unexpected plot twists and a brilliant ability to twist our smiles. The format allows the cream of British interpretation, from Gemma Arterton to Oona Chaplin or Derek Jacobiappear in any of the episodes of the series.
HammerHouse of Horror (1980)
The great house of classic horror cinema fulfilled its promise, based on long episodes (one hour) starring the great favorites of the genre: werewolves, demons, witches, voodoo dolls, haunted houses, and serial killers (with the occasional cannibal and Nazi to keep things interesting). Attention to chapter 7 of the first season, with peter cushing (the classic Sherlock Holmes) and Brian Cox (‘Succession’).
The Midnight Club (Netflix, 2022)
Every time Halloween approaches, mike flanagan premieres new series of fear. After ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘Midnight Mass’, it is the turn of ‘The Midnight Club’, an adaptation of the 1994 novel by Christopher Pike and other stories of his. In a hospice home for terminally ill youth, eight patients who meet every midnight to tell each other stories they make a pact: whoever dies next will send the rest of the group a signal from beyond. Scares everywhere to have a good time, or not so much.
Masters of Horror (2005 – 2007)
Tobe Hooper, John Landis, Dario Argento, John Carpenter either Takashi Miike: They all directed some chapter of ‘Masters of Horror’. As a kind of self-homage, these stories are especially dedicated to who salivate with the obscenity and gratuitous violence of the horror of the 70s and 80s, without fear of touching the “it’s so bad it’s good” label. When the series was cancelled, after two seasons, Mike Garris (creator, a filmmaker who has adapted to Stephen King throughout his entire career) continued it on NBC (“Fear Itself”).
Creepshow (AtresPlayer, 2019)
In 1982, George A. Romero Y Stephen King came together to create an anthology film that served as a tribute to comics pulp published by EC Comics in the 50’s. That movie had so much hairy monster and resurrected demon that over time it naturally went from terrifying to endearing. In 2019, Greg Nicotero produced for Shudder a reimagining of the classic in serial format that was intended to be nothing more than a fantastic replica of the soul of the original film. And he gets it! Of course, do not look for more than pure nostalgia here.
Freddy’s Nightmares (1988-1990)
Did you know that Freddy Krueger (the great Robert Englund) had its own anthology series? To feed the success that the saga had had in the cinema, New Line Cinema returned to Springwood without the cast of the films, but with a nice presenter and touched by a somewhat dark sense of humor. Here, Freddy plays the electric guitar but doesn’t kill anyone. In fact, due to a lack of budget, the production company chose to hire the youngest and most unknown names on its staff… They had a good eye: in the series they appear Brad PittKyle Chandler either John Cameron Mitchell.
Calls (Apple TV+, 2021)
‘Calls’ is perhaps the most innovative series on the entire list. It was created by Faith Alvarezthe director of the remake of ‘Infernal Possession’ and ‘Don’t breathe’, based on a premise of zero pretensions and high flights. Each episode follows a phone call that will go awry, and the calls will become increasingly disturbing., as a sign of something greater. The series replaces any image with sound waveforms, which generate amazing landscapes… A show with the voices of Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan either Aubrey Plazaamong other.
