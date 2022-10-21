The 15 Best Horror Anthology Series To Watch

How well do the best horror anthology series fit for a marathon at Halloween time. We understand: the Sitges Festival is over, there is little left for All Saints and the body asks for chills. Don’t worry, we’ve come up with a solution in the form of horror movies and series, or in this case only horror anthology series.

If you don’t want to binge-watch all the ‘Halloween’ movies for the umpteenth time, you can always start a horror series (here are the best current horror series and where to watch them). Of course: if you do not have time, or you are dying to finish what you start, a series can be very uphill. So, the best thing would be to recommend current horror movies to be scared or even the best horror movies of 2022, with stories that begin and end. So you commit to a few hours, instead of five seasons. However, why not try the midpoint? In the end, The best thing about anthologies is that they are already compilations of different stories, like a mini saga of movies.

In fact, in the list of the best horror anthologies below, you will see that there are plenty of names of horror greats who have been lavished in movie theaters, starting with the Hammer (the producer, not Armie Hammer, the most persecuted actor in recent Hollywood), who laid the foundations for some of the most recognizable figures in the fantastic scene and then dedicated himself to exploiting them on the small screen. We will also find great monsters from the classic horror movies, such as Boris Carloff (Frankenstein’s mythical creature).

This list is born with the desire to recommend current series, but also as a door to discover the best that the history of horror movies, from Nosferatu to Annabelle, can offer us. An anthology series is a golden opportunity for authors of the stature of Tobe Hooper, John Landis, Dario Argento, John Carpenter either Takashi Miikand (responsible, furthermore, for some of the best horror films in cinema history) can make a bunch that synthesizes the best of their style, narrative and usual concerns. Perhaps watching an episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ we fall in love with some great recent director. Although we wish the list included some of today’s incredible fantastic film directors…

For now, we are left with the good Spanish representation in the hands of Narciso Ibanez Serrador, whose style has recovered the best Spanish horror films (those to be scared). Some of the series on the list are truly terrifying, others are nice, disturbing or just curious. Some are simply an exercise in retro gymnastics (here are the best series of the 80s to get nostalgic). If what you are looking for is something lighter, we recommend the best thriller series to get hooked on or even one of the horror movies that are not very scary for Halloween. Shall we start?