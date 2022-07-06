News

The 2-year-old boy who was found alone after his parents were killed in the Chicago massacre

Residents leave candles and flowers at the scene of the violent events.

The Highland Park community has been shocked by the violent event.

The mother and father of a 2-year-old boy found abandoned and covered in blood were among seven victims of a mass shooting near Chicago.

Irina McCarty35 years old, and Kevin McCarthy37, were shot to death after a sniper opened fire from the roof of a building on spectators of a July 4 (US Independence Day) parade in the town of Highland Park.

Their son Aiden was uninjured and is being cared for by his grandparents.

Relatives and friends have been paying tribute to the McCarthy couple and the other victims of the attack.

