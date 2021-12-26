The 21 most beautiful maternity looks of the stars in 2021

2021 began with a fashionable baby bump “challenge” between two of the most powerful influencers in the world: Chiara Ferragni waiting for the second child Vittoria ed Emily Ratajkowski pregnant with her first child.

The two babies were then born in March a few weeks apart and, in fact, the two pregnancies, from two very distant parts of the world, Milan and Los Angeles, traveled hand in hand. Both Chiara and Emrata gave different gifts on the street and on Instagram maternity outfits from astronomical fashion power. While the American model hasn’t given up on sexy dresses and high heels (nothing is impossible), the digital entrepreneur has swung between suits and miniskirts, not disdaining even more romantic outfits, like the one doll style by Miu Miu which she wore for a photo shoot at Palazzo Parigi in Milan.

We don’t want two, but among the most famous maternity dresses of 2021 there’s definitely Oscar de la Renta’s Citrus Primavera Dress worn by Meghan Markle for her first public appearance at the end of February after announcing her second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a black and white social snapshot. The former actress appeared alongside Prince Harry in the trailer #SpotifyStremaOn. The couple promoted their podcast on that occasion, Archewell Audio, launched in 2020. The dress worn by Markle, a bell-shaped sleeveless with stylized lemon trees in the graphics, not exactly within the reach of all mom-to-be, has a value of over 3 thousand dollars.

For its part Cardi B. unveiled the second pregnancy in a spectacular way, first on Instagram (as they all do now) and then on the stage of the BET Awards where she literally dazzled with a bodysuit covered with cut crystals cut-out on the stomach. For the memorable occasion, the rapper and her trusted stylist, Kollin Carter, collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create a custom look, which also included matching leggings and heels.

In any case, among the red carpet (how not to mention the wonderful blue Tiffany maxi dress by Valentino worn at the Met Gala by Bee Pushchairs, daughter of Anne Wintour and wife of Francesco Carrozzini, in turn the son of Franca Sozzani) and domestic walls (look in the hot looks of Belen Rodriguez) the wardrobe of pregnant stars, as always, did not disappoint. Among the last to dazzle with maternal and fashionable light, Jennifer Lawrence who, waiting for the first child, at the preview of the film Don’t Look Up in New York, she made a big comeback on the red carpet in a gorgeous Dior dress artfully draped over her bump, complete with a cape. The actress showed what it means to be radiant in pregnancy.

In the gallery we have collected 21 maternity looks from 2021 worn by pregnant celebs. They are different and disparate, just like moms, each ultimately beautiful in their own way.

