the 23 foreign coaches who have led the Honduran National Team

Diego Martin Vazquez He became this Thursday the first Argentine DT to take the reins of the Honduran national team.

Salomón Nazard rejected the idea of ​​directing the National Team

After his outstanding career in Motagua, Diego He was without a team after directing his last game on February 22 at the triumph of the eagles over Platense at the National Stadium.

Now, the 50-year-old strategist will sit on the Bicolor bench facing the matches for the League of Nationsa tournament that starts in June.

The first test for Vazquez at the head of the ‘H’ will be on June 3 when they visit Curaçao at the Ergilio Hato stadium (8:00 PM) and three days later the catrachos will play at home, at the Olympic stadium (8:00 PM).

The third confrontation, which is valid for the fourth day of group C, is on June 13 in said venue against the Canadian team (8:00 PM)

The amount that Fenafuth paid Fabián Coito in wages

Honduras closes its participation until March 27, 2023 when it visits Canadian lands (time to be confirmed), but with the doubts if Diego will remain on the bench.

The Selection I had never been under the command of a technician of Argentine nationality. During the last processes they were always Colombians, as in the case of Reinaldo Wheel, Luis Fernando Suarez, George Louis Pinto and the last one was Hernan ‘Bolillo’ Gomezwho was appointed as an emergency by the Uruguayan fabian coitus and finally decided to leave.

Who was the first foreigner to lead Honduras?

The first foreign coach who directed Honduras it was spanish Jacob Foinquinos in 1935, then the Hungarian Estebán Kovacs in 1946 and later the first Brazilian Pedro Celestino Da Cunha arrived in 1950 and returned in 1952.

Sergio Lecea Fernandez was the first Chilean DT who took charge of the Bicolor in 1967. and the Dutch Ger Block It was a short time in 1987.

Bora Milutinovic He was the first Serbian and the last European to lead the National Team and he did so during the years 2003 and 2004.

Since then, South American and Mexican technicians have been on the bench, as in the case of Juan de Dios Castillo and the Costa Rican Hernan Medford.

In summary, 23 foreign coaches they were in charge of Honduras: Brazil 6, Uruguay 4, Colombia 4, Spain 2 and with one Hungary, Chile, Holland, Peru, Serbia, Mexico and Costa Rica.

The 23 foreign coaches who have led Honduras

one. Jacobo Foinquinos (Spain) 1935

5 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses

two. Stephen Kovacs (Hungary) 1946

5 games: 2 wins, 3 losses

3. Pedro Celestino Da Cunha (Brazil) 1950-1952

7 games: 4 wins, 3 losses

Four. Pedro Otto Bumbell (Brazil) 1955

7 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses

5. Marinho Rodrigues de Oliveira (Brazil) 1964-1965

7 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 5 losses

6. Sergio Lecea Fernandez (Chile) 1967

7 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses

7. Ger Block (Netherlands) 1987-1988

2 games: 1 draw, 1 loss

8. Luis López Nombela (Spain) 1991

1 game: 1 loss

9. Flavio Ortega Violante (Brazil) 1991, 1993, 2006

16 games: 9 wins, 4 draws, 3 losses

10. Jose Estanislao Malinowski (Uruguay) 1992-1994

27 games: 14 wins, 8 draws, 5 losses

eleven. Julio Cesar Gonzalez (Uruguay) 1993

3 games: 1 win, 2 losses

12. Luis Pablo Paz Camargo (Brazil) 1994

2 games: 1 win, 1 loss

13. Ernesto Rosa Guedes (Brazil) 1996

9 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 4 losses

14. Miguel Alejandro Company (Peru) 1998

4 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses

fifteen. Ernesto Omar Luzardo (Uruguay) 2002

3 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss

16. Bora Milutinović (Serbia) 2003-2004

11 games: 2 wins, 4 draws, 5 losses

17. Reinaldo Rueda Rivera (Colombia) 2007-2010

59 games: 32 wins, 7 draws, 20 losses

18. Juan de Dios Castillo (Mexico) 2010-2011

10 games: 5 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses

19. Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia) 2011-2014

52 games: 17 wins, 14 draws, 21 losses

twenty. Hernan Evaristo Medford (Costa Rica) 2014

8 games: 2 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses

twenty-one. Jorge Luis Pinto (Colombia) 2015-2017

47 games: 14 wins, 15 draws, 18 losses

22. Fabian Coito Machado (Uruguay) 2019-2021

20 games: 6 wins, 7 draws, 7 losses

23. Hernan Dario Gomez (Colombia) 2021-2022

9 games: 1 draw, 8 losses

