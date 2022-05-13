the 23 foreign coaches who have led the Honduran National Team

Diego Martin Vazquez He became this Thursday the first Argentine DT to take the reins of the Honduran national team.

Salomón Nazard rejected the idea of ​​directing the National Team

After his outstanding career in Motagua, Diego He was without a team after directing his last game on February 22 at the triumph of the eagles over Platense at the National Stadium.

Now, the 50-year-old strategist will sit on the Bicolor bench facing the matches for the League of Nationsa tournament that starts in June.

The first test for Vazquez at the head of the ‘H’ will be on June 3 when they visit Curaçao at the Ergilio Hato stadium (8:00 PM) and three days later the catrachos will play at home, at the Olympic stadium (8:00 PM).