the 23 foreign coaches who have led the Honduran National Team

Diego Martin Vazquez He became this Thursday the first Argentine DT to take the reins of the Honduran national team.
After his outstanding career in Motagua, Diego He was without a team after directing his last game on February 22 at the triumph of the eagles over Platense at the National Stadium.
Now, the 50-year-old strategist will sit on the Bicolor bench facing the matches for the League of Nationsa tournament that starts in June.
The first test for Vazquez at the head of the ‘H’ will be on June 3 when they visit Curaçao at the Ergilio Hato stadium (8:00 PM) and three days later the catrachos will play at home, at the Olympic stadium (8:00 PM).
The third confrontation, which is valid for the fourth day of group C, is on June 13 in said venue against the Canadian team (8:00 PM)
Honduras closes its participation until March 27, 2023 when it visits Canadian lands (time to be confirmed), but with the doubts if Diego will remain on the bench.
The Selection I had never been under the command of a technician of Argentine nationality. During the last processes they were always Colombians, as in the case of Reinaldo Wheel, Luis Fernando Suarez, George Louis Pinto and the last one was Hernan ‘Bolillo’ Gomezwho was appointed as an emergency by the Uruguayan fabian coitus and finally decided to leave.
Who was the first foreigner to lead Honduras?
The first foreign coach who directed Honduras it was spanish Jacob Foinquinos in 1935, then the Hungarian Estebán Kovacs in 1946 and later the first Brazilian Pedro Celestino Da Cunha arrived in 1950 and returned in 1952.
Sergio Lecea Fernandez was the first Chilean DT who took charge of the Bicolor in 1967. and the Dutch Ger Block It was a short time in 1987.
Bora Milutinovic He was the first Serbian and the last European to lead the National Team and he did so during the years 2003 and 2004.
Since then, South American and Mexican technicians have been on the bench, as in the case of Juan de Dios Castillo and the Costa Rican Hernan Medford.
In summary, 23 foreign coaches they were in charge of Honduras: Brazil 6, Uruguay 4, Colombia 4, Spain 2 and with one Hungary, Chile, Holland, Peru, Serbia, Mexico and Costa Rica.
The 23 foreign coaches who have led Honduras
one. Jacobo Foinquinos (Spain) 1935
5 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses
two. Stephen Kovacs (Hungary) 1946
5 games: 2 wins, 3 losses
3. Pedro Celestino Da Cunha (Brazil) 1950-1952
7 games: 4 wins, 3 losses
Four. Pedro Otto Bumbell (Brazil) 1955
7 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses
5. Marinho Rodrigues de Oliveira (Brazil) 1964-1965
7 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 5 losses
6. Sergio Lecea Fernandez (Chile) 1967
7 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses
7. Ger Block (Netherlands) 1987-1988
2 games: 1 draw, 1 loss
8. Luis López Nombela (Spain) 1991
1 game: 1 loss
9. Flavio Ortega Violante (Brazil) 1991, 1993, 2006
16 games: 9 wins, 4 draws, 3 losses
10. Jose Estanislao Malinowski (Uruguay) 1992-1994
27 games: 14 wins, 8 draws, 5 losses
eleven. Julio Cesar Gonzalez (Uruguay) 1993
3 games: 1 win, 2 losses
12. Luis Pablo Paz Camargo (Brazil) 1994
2 games: 1 win, 1 loss
13. Ernesto Rosa Guedes (Brazil) 1996
9 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 4 losses
14. Miguel Alejandro Company (Peru) 1998
4 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses
fifteen. Ernesto Omar Luzardo (Uruguay) 2002
3 games: 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss
16. Bora Milutinović (Serbia) 2003-2004
11 games: 2 wins, 4 draws, 5 losses
17. Reinaldo Rueda Rivera (Colombia) 2007-2010
59 games: 32 wins, 7 draws, 20 losses
18. Juan de Dios Castillo (Mexico) 2010-2011
10 games: 5 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses
19. Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia) 2011-2014
52 games: 17 wins, 14 draws, 21 losses
twenty. Hernan Evaristo Medford (Costa Rica) 2014
8 games: 2 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses
twenty-one. Jorge Luis Pinto (Colombia) 2015-2017
47 games: 14 wins, 15 draws, 18 losses
22. Fabian Coito Machado (Uruguay) 2019-2021
20 games: 6 wins, 7 draws, 7 losses
23. Hernan Dario Gomez (Colombia) 2021-2022
9 games: 1 draw, 8 losses