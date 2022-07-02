The 25 Best Drama Movies on Netflix, Ranked
Although Netflix draws more attention for its series like ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘The Squid Game’; or for the best movies by Adam Sandler or the new action movie by Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds or the like; diving into its catalog we can find many jewels that are among the best in the history of the seventh art and thus of the genre that by default rules all Netflix best original movie lists: the drama.
Netflix movies are often in the background if someone compares them with the catalog of classic titles from other companies such as Filmin or Amazon Prime Video, but it must be recognized that digging a little we have authentic movies.
One reason is that Netflix, in recent years, focuses several of its titles each year on the awards season, betting on renowned directors as Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), Alfonso Cuarón (‘Roma’), Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’), David Fincher (‘Mank’), Bong Joon-ho (‘Okja’), Paolo Sorrentino (‘ It was the hand of God’) or the Coen brothers (‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’).
And not only that, but dares to recover unfinished films by directors of the stature of Orson Welles, as happened with ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ in 2018. The platform had the guts to finish, together with a group of “experts” and following the director’s notes, Welles’s unfinished work. An unusual project that generated a lot of controversy in its day, but we have to see it for what it really is: a recreation of the master that would not have been possible to recover otherwise, and not a film 100% his.
In addition, the company’s agreements with distributors and producers mean that, for example, all the filmography and the best films of Pedro Almodóvar is present on Netflix (we were tempted to choose several for the list, but in the end we only chose one to represent the rest), or that acclaimed hits with the public and critics such as ‘Gladiator’ (Ridley Scott), ‘Lost in Translation’ (Sofia Coppola) and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (Luca Guadagnino) as well have their place in the streaming service’s inventory, making it onto our list of critically acclaimed Netflix good movies.
All of them have in common that, although some turn towards the fantastic and others have comic touches, their main genre is drama. And, in the midst of so much drama, it is normal that some of the sad Netflix movies also sneak in to cry your eyes out.
Without further ado, here is our selection of the best dramatic movies on Netflix. Movies to cry, to get emotional, to travel to other worlds or to try to understand our place in this.
Advertising – Continue reading below
‘I’m thinking of quitting’
‘A monster is coming to see me’
JA Bayona established himself in Hollywood with this fantastic (and tearful) story about a boy who begins to receive visits from a giant monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) while dealing with his mother’s cancer, his father’s absence, and bullying at school.
Jack (Jacob Tremblay) and his mother (Brie Larson) live locked in a room. For him it is his home, everything he knows. For her, it is the cubicle in which she was imprisoned seven years ago, when she was kidnapped. How many films does Jacob Tremblay already have at his young age?
Brie Larson won the Oscar for her magnificent performanceand it was the starting point for him to become one of the most successful stars in Hollywood today, with ‘Captain Marvel 2’ and ‘Fast & Furious X’ on the horizon for releases.
August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay, again on the list) is a boy born with facial malformations that, until now, have prevented him from going to school. Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the fifth grade at the local school, with the support of his parents (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson). The compassion and acceptance of his new teammates and the rest of the community will be tested, but Auggie’s extraordinary journey will bring them all together and prove that you can’t camouflage yourself when you were born to do something great. If you want to know a little more, let Julia Roberts herself tell you, whom we interviewed for ‘Wonder’ in 2017.
Will Smith desperately sought the Oscar before receiving it in 2022 for his role in ‘The Williams Method’. ‘Seven Souls’ is one of Will Smith’s best moviesa drama in which the actor was reunited with Rosario Dawson after ‘Men in Black II’.
In ‘Okja’, one of Bong Joon-ho’s best films, Mija (Ahn Seo-Hyun) is a girl who does everything she can to prevent a multinational from kidnapping her best friend Okja, an animal of gigantic dimensions. . During his adventure he will discover scourges such as experimentation with genetically modified foods, ecoterrorism or the obsession of human beings with image and brands.crossing an arid path towards maturity.
J K Simmons nails it as the strict drum teacher who tortures and molds his student, Miles Teller. Noel Ceballos described it this way in his review of ‘Whiplash’: “Far from being satisfied with carrying out a study of psychological abuse, This cerebral parable to the rhythm of jazz reveals itself as an uncomfortable reflection on the need to sacrifice body and soul in the sacred name of Art.”
‘The boy in the striped pajamas’
Bruno (Asa Butterfield) is nine years old and totally unaware of the meaning of the Final Solution and the Holocaust. But everything changes when he meets Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), a boy who lives a strange parallel existence on the other side of the fence and who, like everyone who lives there, wears a uniform similar to striped pajamas. Bruno’s friendship with Shmuel will mark the end of his childhood innocence.
Review with us other representations of the Holocaust in the cinema.
Thailand, December 2004. Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three children suffer the terrible consequences of the tsunami that devastated several countries with coastline on the Indian Ocean. From that moment on, Maria and her eldest son, Lucas (Tom Holland), will fight to preserve their lives and reunite with the rest of the family.
The most international bombshell of Spanish cinema for decades… Enough to list among the best Spanish films in history?
Héctor is a 17-year-old boy who has spent two interns in a juvenile center. Unsociable and uncommunicative, he barely interacts with anyone until he is encouraged to participate in reintegration therapy with dogs. There, the boy establishes an indissoluble bond with a dog, whom he calls Sheep. But one day the dog is adopted and Héctor is unable to accept it. Despite the fact that he has less than two months left to serve his internment, He decides to run away to go look for her.
I’m not crying. You are crying. With this and the rest of the best dog movies to watch with your pet.
The Safdie Brothers movie takes your breath away. And the interpretation of the protagonist of ‘Diamonds in the rough’, a film in which Adam Sandler gets serious again, too. Beyond the reflections on the contemporary world that shine under its surface as much as the colors that inhabit the interior of the black opal, the objective of ‘Diamonds in the rough’ is to make us feel the anxiety of always living on the verge of a heart attack.
It may be one of the best Tom Hanks movies, but I think we all agree that the best performance in the film is Wilson’sthe charismatic volleyball ball that accompanies the protagonist in his lonely ordeal.
‘Story of a marriage’
Noah Baumbach’s film is shown as a raw break without artifice, told from the bowelsin which its leading duo (Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) are 10.
Months of work that drag on, temperatures of 30 degrees below zero… The film that finally gave Leonardo DiCaprio the Oscar for Best Actor had a very strenuous shoot. But, seeing the result, it was worth it.
Ridley Scott, Russell Crowe, and Joaquin Phoenix Resurrected Roman Movies with this epic story about the revenge of Maximus, the Hispanic, against the highest echelons of the Roman Empire.
Will we ever get ‘Gladiator 2’?
Is ‘Lost in Translation’ a comedy? It’s a drama? It is a masterpiece. And point. And, while we are at it, one of the best moments in Bill Murray’s career.
Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) is a young servant of a family that lives in Colonia Roma, a middle-class neighborhood in Mexico City. In this love letter to the women who raised him, Alfonso Cuarón draws inspiration from his own childhood to paint a realistic and emotional portrait of domestic conflicts and social hierarchies during the political turmoil of the 1970s.
Here you have 10 more facts about ‘Roma’, the film by Alfonso Cuarón that earned him the Oscar for Best Director.
One of the most remembered and emotional characters of Robin Williams, and at the same time one of his best films. Due to a deep depression, Hunter Patch Adams (Robin Williams) spent a period in the mental hospital. There he discovered the disdain of most doctors with his patients, a situation that he promised to remedy as soon as he returned to normal life.
How and why did Nazism arise in Germany in the 1930s? And it is more: the phenomenon… could be repeated? This is what ‘The Wave’ proposes, inspired by the real experiment of a high school teacher to try to explain authoritarianism to his students, and who later could not stop in time.
Did you know about the event? Here are other incredible true stories that cinema has discovered for us.
Fellow Mirea Mullor highlights why ‘The Power of the Dog’ should have won the Oscar for Best Picture as follows: “Nothing is what it seems in ‘The power of the dog’, and that is precisely what makes it brilliant. We wouldn’t hesitate to place it among the best westerns in film history, but it couldn’t be further removed from the conventions of the Wild West genre.
The macho cowboy will be more fragile than he seemed, the effeminate young man may instead be the coldest and most calculating of allthe courageous mother does not have to adhere to the ideal of protector if in reality she is a broken and traumatized woman, and behind the apparent sensitivity of a modern man perhaps there are only gaps and absences…”
If we could only choose one movie from Pedro Almodovar… Well, we couldn’t, why should we kid ourselves? But hey, ‘All about my mother’ would be among the candidates without a doubt. And among the best Spanish movies on Netflix, of course.
A gift from Martin Scorsese. The best farewell to the best mafia film director (with the permission of Coppola and his ‘godfathers’) meeting with the best actors of the genre, who grew up with him in the industry. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino deserve this top spot. And Scorsese, with whom we spoke exclusively at the premiere, that and much more.
‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a summer love story between Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet), a 17-year-old teenager, and Oliver (Armie Hammer), an American student invited by his parents to their family home on the Italian Riviera.
And if you were left wanting more, this is everything we know about ‘Call Me By Your Name 2’ and about Timothée Chalamet’s best films and their upcoming releases.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below