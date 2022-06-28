The 4 zodiac signs that will experience a breakup in the summer

Summer portends great changes in the love life of zodiac signs, mainly from those who could experience a love break in the coming days. However, the stars ask not to worry, because they will realize that their interests are not the same and it is best to go their separate ways.

On July 22, with the start of the Leo season, the astrological weather will affect the romance because Uranuseitherthe planet of revolutions, will form an aspect to the North Node of the Moon associated with destiny, speeding things up towards the inevitable.

On August 28, in the last days of summer, Venus, the planet of love, will oppose Saturn, the star of karma, which means that romantic adventures that could have been born in the summer will die down as fall arrives.

Although the romantic panorama looks bleak for the most affected signs, which we will tell you who they are below, they should not worry. According to StyleCaster.com, They will notice that that summer love was just an obsession And if their relationship did not come to an end, they could pass up the opportunity to meet their true love in the coming fall.

The stars will shed light on the imperfections of your relationships, shaking their foundations and forcing you to decide if you are better off alone. He will feel a lot of pressure on his shoulders because he will be inspired to pursue his dreams and the company he has in the summer may not be aligned with his interests.

As Leo’s season approaches, he will face the harsh reality of their relationship. He may find that his needs have not been met, and if his partner is not willing to work together, they may no longer have a future together.

Love could have blinded you to some toxic patterns and negative habits in your relationship, but the planetary aspects that will occur at the end of the summer will reveal what they are. If you’re single, you’ll be clear about how you envision a fulfilling love life.

The stars will let you know if your love life is still immature. He may find that your relationship isn’t fulfilling him and it’s no longer worth wasting time on. Aquarius needs a partner who complements him mentally and physically.

It may interest you:

– The 3 zodiac signs that will have the most romantic summer

– Neptune retrograde is about to begin and will affect these 4 zodiac signs the most

– What will be the luckiest day in July 2022 for your zodiac sign