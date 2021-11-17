The 5 dietary changes that every man should make after the age of 40 – Targatocn.it

When it comes to health, women seem to be much better off. In addition to having a shorter life expectancy, men between the ages of 45 and 55 are twice as likely to have heart disease, and up to three times more likely for those over 55.

Although prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in men, a 2018 survey found that as many as 54% of adult men, thought the prostate gland was an exclusively female organ.

Traditionally, men have never been particularly good at embracing good health practices, even when they are strictly relevant to themselves, which unfairly places the burden on women to step up men’s efforts to safeguard health.

As the fairer sex usually makes 80% of health care decisions for their families, it is time for baby boys to pay more attention to the simplest and most accessible way to improve our health: our diet.

But before you feel compelled to take a cabbage, celery, zucchini, and carrot smoothie, or give up your favorite foods, here are five key changes all men can easily make to their diet right away, to keep fit and healthy. preserve your physical well-being.

Improve nutrition

Often due to stress and work, men (but increasingly also the fair sex) tend to settle on a diet that favors comfort and practicality, with the sole aim of “filling the stomach without exceeding” and being immediately ready and reactive, forgetting that all this does not go absolutely in accordance with the concept of nutrition and health.

The goal must never be weight loss as an end in itself, but also assimilate the nutrients needed by the body. The diet published on dieteperdimagteggio.info manages to reconcile both aspects without difficulty: the purely healthy one, and also the more “aesthetic” one, allowing you to eliminate the belly by assimilating the right nutrients for the body.

Increase fiber

Dietary fiber is one of the heroes of good nutrition. It plays several important roles, including:

– the reduction of cholesterol,

– weight control,

– appetite management,

– keep energy levels constant

– reduced risk of colon cancer.

On average, an adult man needs about 30 grams of fiber per day, but from a recent statistic, it seems that on average we ingest less than 18 g.

The foods richest in fiber are:

– cereals,

– legumes,

– fruit

– vegetables.

You can find 3.3g of fiber in 100g of cooked broccoli, while the same amount of brown rice has 1.8g, cooked quinoa 2.8g and spinach 2.4g. Eating the fluffy white part of a baked potato can provide 1.3g per 100g; having skin also increases that to 2.9 g.

Take care of your prostate

17% of Italian men know absolutely nothing about their prostate gland, while half of them do not even know where it is, and 92% have no idea what it does.

Sadly each year about one third of men will have an enlarged prostate by age 50, but the good news is that a healthy diet will provide several nutrients that can reduce the risk of developing an enlarged prostate and mitigate many of the associated symptoms. .

Three of the most important of these nutrients are vitamin C, lutein and beta-carotene (both carotenoids), which are found in high concentrations in foods such as carrots, cherries, spinach, cantaloupe, egg yolk and sweet potatoes.

Don’t take the health of your bones for granted

Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones lose tissue, which in turn makes them much more fragile. This is widely but incorrectly seen as a “female problem,” and although women are more prone to the condition during middle age, men are not immune to it: it affects one in five.

Our bone density begins to deteriorate around age 35, so it’s important to make sure your diet contains sufficient amounts of several key calcium-rich nutrients, which keep bones strong and healthy.

Most people know that calcium is essential for maintaining healthy bones. If you are over 55, you should aim to consume at least 1,200 mg of calcium each day (20 percent more than you need earlier in life).

A supplement can help you achieve this, although the best option is to meet all of your needs through the food you eat, which, in this case, is perfectly doable. Additionally, many of the calcium-rich foods are good sources of vitamin D (also essential for maintaining bone density), so they are doubly useful. Foods rich in calcium are not all dairy and include sardines (460 mg per 100 g), beans, spinach, and almonds.

Reduce your salt intake

Middle-aged men seem to be less aware of the dangers of hypertension, which could be one of the reasons why more men than women suffer from hypertension. If we add to this that men generally absorb more salt than women, we must necessarily keep it in check.

The maximum is around 6g per day, which may seem like a lot, but it’s really very easy to cross that limit. Furthermore, avoiding excessive salting of foods, allows you to better perceive the various flavors, to appreciate and taste them to the fullest.

Get at least 8 hours of sleep a night

It is more important than you think. Studies suggest that most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep a night to maintain optimal health.

What you eat may not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about sleep duration and quality, but different nutrients have a significant influence on both.

Magnesium promotes healthy sleep because, among other things, it promotes muscle relaxation: try any green vegetables (their distinctive color comes from chlorophyll, which is a good source of magnesium) or spinach, brown rice, nuts and lentils.

It may be helpful to keep a sleep diary for a week or two. Changes to your diet, or even taking specific supplements, may not give immediate results, and so keeping track of how you sleep, duration and quality can help track improvements. You should also try to improve the quality of sleep, in addition to the quantity of this important “activity”

Conclusions

Surely there are many other rules useful to improve the state of health, and also to maintain a good state of shape, which eliminates the famous men’s bacon. But these are certainly the simplest and most important, which can be implemented immediately to give a net change (positively) to your situation and your future.