The 5 keys to understand what quantum computing is and why it will be revolutionary

Every day we see how a new technology makes a hole in our lives at a rate that seems dizzying. But each of them comes from far away, from physical laws and theories put to the test for decades by scientists and engineersalways on the lookout for the next technological leap.

It happened with electricity, we are experiencing it with the internet and mobile phones and, in the coming years, experts predict that the same thing will happen with quantum computing: a new way of processing, calculating and transferring information in which Spain must not be left behind.

To understand where this new technological paradigm comes from and where it is headed, at EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono we talk with Juan Ignacio Ciracone of the most prestigious researchers in this field worldwidedirector of the Theory Division of the Max-Planck Institute in Munich and 2006 Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research, among other positions and distinctions.

What is?

Roughly, quantum computing involves the use of subatomic particle physics to perform sophisticated calculations mathematical, radically different from those carried out by conventional computers, based on electronics.

“We are used to computers getting better and faster, but that has a limit,” explains Cirac, the protagonist of the latest issue of TELOS magazine, edited by Fundación Telefónica. “To make them faster we still have to make smaller and smaller processors, so that the electrons, which are the ones that move the information, have to travel a shorter distance.”

Juan Ignacio Cirac, Spanish physicist expert in quantum computing

Enrique Torralbo TELOS

This progressive reduction in the size of processors leads directly to quantum physics, first theorized by Albert Einstein and Max Plack in the early 20th century. “Quantum computers on the one hand are an advantage, since enable faster and more powerful computingbut also a necessity, if what we want is to continue advancing towards more and more complex calculations,” says Cirac.

For this, the superposition of states and entanglement are key, two properties explained by quantum physics that will allow quantum computers solve in a matter of seconds problems that conventional machines would take hundreds of years in solving.

What applications does it have?

It is still difficult to know exactly what practical applications quantum computing can have and how it will change our society, but everything indicates that it will serve to accelerate processes in the development of materials, in the field of medicine and also at an industrial level.

Cirac is cautious but also convinced that the quantum leap will happen sooner or later and will mean a radical paradigm shift. “Today we can ensure that quantum computing is going to change our society in a rather indirect way. It is the same thing that has happened with supercomputers. We don’t realize it on a daily basis, but with them the weather is forecast, new materials are made, new drugs are developed, biology is studied…”.

IBM Q System One, the first commercial quantum computer

IBM IBM

The difference is that quantum computers will be able to do certain types of calculations necessary for these tasks much faster than even supercomputers. “It may also have other more direct applications that are being studied, related to optimization processes that take place at an industrial level, and It will be a great boost for artificial intelligencewhich at the moment requires a lot of time, resources and processing power”.

Not everything is positive, and it is that quantum computing also poses a challenge for cybersecurity as we know it today. “In theory, a quantum computer will be able to decipher all the encrypted codes that we are constantly sending to each other. And that is not only done by governments or secret services, we all do it, every day. When we buy something on the Internet or put the PIN on our bank’s website, that information is encrypted, which provides us with security”. Against the power of a quantum computer, at the moment, there is no antivirus that is worth it.

So as not to panic, Cirac also points out possible solutions to this golden opportunity for hackers, thieves and spies. “Fortunately, There are mechanisms to protect us from quantum computers. One would be to change the algorithms we have for more secure ones. It is not a definitive solution, but for the moment it would be satisfactory.” The most long-term solution “is to replace our means of communication with other quantum ones, which would be safe. The problem is that they will be very expensive and they are not developed yet.”

quantum computers

The cheapest mobile phone on the market today has more computing capacity than NASA when it sent the first man to the moon in 1969. Those primitive computers, which occupied hundreds of square meters and were capable of causing blackouts due to their high demand of energy, are comparable to those first prototypes of quantum computer that currently exist.

“We are a bit in that phase,” says Cirac, “with prototypes that already work, such as those of IBM and Google. The challenges that lie ahead right now consist of develop them further, make them smaller and prevent them from having bugssomething that at the moment has not been achieved”.

In the quantum computing raceTechnological giants such as those mentioned by Cirac, in addition to Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba or Honeywell, compete to achieve the first functional and error-free quantum computer. “If the others haven’t done it yet, the first one would have a tremendous competitive advantage. It is difficult to predict who will be the winner, but what is sure is that the others follow very closely.”

The computer with which Google declared quantum supremacy.

Google Google

As for the costs, quantum computers involve large investments, which at the moment can only be accessed by large corporations, academic institutions and governments, especially for what it implies in investment in R&D. “If you study Google’s quantum computer and try to copy it or do something similar, that wouldn’t cost too much money,” Cirac says. “What happens is that you have to improve it, and for that you have to try many different things, like new materials. If a company invests a lot of money, they will be able to test several things in parallel and, therefore, move faster.”

for now quantum personal computers or quantum mobiles are a distant dream, but not impossible. If we have passed ENIAC, the first computer, built in 1945 and weighing 27 tons, to the smartphones we carry in our pockets, why not apply quantum technology to consumer electronics in the future?

When will they be functional?

Here we enter the field of prediction and forecasting, so difficult when a technology is still in its infancy. In order for quantum computing to bring about a real change, palpable on a day-to-day basis, the Spanish physicist, far from empty triumphalism, assures that what lies ahead “is a slow and cumbersome path that will last a long time, between 10 and 20 years“.

Of course, he warns, it is convenient to be very attentive because “in that period of time there may be some discovery that allows us to go fasterlike the transistor in the case of classical computing.” With so many companies and governments betting on the quantum revolution, it is very possible that this discovery will arrive in the next five years.

Google quantum computer circuits

Google Google

Quantum Spain

Our country does not want and should not miss the quantum computing train and, along these lines, the government of Pedro Sánchez announced in 2021 an investment of 22 million euros, aimed at creating a quantum computing ecosystem through the Quantum Spain project. Channeled through the Spanish Supercomputing Network, this money will be increased to 60 million euros in future phases, complementing it with other initiatives at European level and following a collaboration model between public bodies and private entities.

The budgets that are managed in research in our country are not usually up to those of our environment -France announced last year an investment of more than 800 million in the same field-, but Cirac values ​​the Spanish commitment as “an effort very big, something very positive with a view to the future”.

