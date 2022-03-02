The 5 things you need to know this March 2: ‘Now is our time’: Biden confronts Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation after delivering an emotional speech. Understanding Vladimir Putin’s mood is now a priority for US intelligence agencies. This is what you need to know to start the day. truth first.

1

‘Now is our time’: Biden confronts Putin in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden struck a note of optimism at the conclusion of his first State of the Union address, citing the response of the American people and lawmakers in the House of Representatives to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a reason for confidence in the face of a critical moment. During the speech, Biden delivered a harsh message against Putin and praised the unity of the West in its response to the invasion of Ukraine. He also referred to internal issues such as inflation and covid-19. Here, the highlights of his message.

two

Putin’s mood

The US Intelligence Community has made assessing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mood a top priority in recent days as it seeks to establish how it is affecting his handling of the rapidly escalating invasion of Ukraine. .

3

The role of Belarus in the war in Ukraine

As Russian armored columns marched from different directions on Ukraine’s major cities, Belarus — Moscow’s most important ally in the region and home to one of the invading Russian forces — held a referendum on Sunday to amend its constitution. Why is this domestic political fact in Belarus important?

Troops and military vehicles enter Ukraine from Belarus 1:01

4

Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation after delivering an emotional speech

In a speech to the European Union, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described the two missile strikes that hit Kharkiv’s Freedom Square, killing dozens. As he spoke, his interpreter cried and the sounds of explosions could be heard.

Volodymyr Zelensky: We fight for our freedom 4:50

5

How a 1936 treaty could force Turkey to take sides in the Ukraine war

Turkey has officially called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a war and says it will restrict the passage of some warships through key waterways under a 1936 treaty, in a move experts say could hamper some activities. Moscow military in the region.

at coffee time

Spring has begun in the Northern Hemisphere, at least for meteorologists

Spring started this Tuesday in the northern hemisphere, but if you Google the word “spring”, it tells you that it is March 20.

Bitcoin Surpasses $40,000 Again as Russians Switch to Crypto

The prices of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, are on the rise after the Russian ruble plunged to another record low and Moscow received new sanctions.

Bitcoin breaks above $40,000 again 0:56

It is “highly unlikely” that the European rover will launch to Mars in 2022 due to the invasion of Ukraine

The ExoMars Rover, a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, was on track to leave for Mars in September this year, but ESA said “the broader context “It made it unlikely.

How many Batman movies are there and which ones are the best?

“The Batman” is only a few days away from its premiere. That’s why we review the past DC “Batman” movies.

This is how Greeicy Rendón created Karina, her character in “Ritmo Salvaje”, the new Netflix series with the Colombian label and sound

The production, which stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila, tells the story of Karina and Antonia, two women from completely opposite worlds but with the same goal: to achieve recognition through dance.

The number of the day

$2.9 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in small packages inside a shipment of onions in San Diego.

quote of the day

“Nicolás Maduro expressed strong support for Russia’s decisive actions”

Venezuela’s embattled president has expressed strong support for Russia’s “decisive actions” in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

pick of the day

20 items that will make you happy in 2022

Do you need ideas to fill your home with harmony? Check this listing.

And to finish…

The ‘Star Wars’ galaxy can now be experienced on a cruise ship

Disney inaugurated its Galactic Starcruiser. This is the first immersive adventure aboard a “Star Wars”-themed cruise ship. See the details in the video.